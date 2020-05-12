Left Menu
UK COVID-19 death toll topped 38,000 as of early May: official data

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 14:20 IST
The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll topped 38,000 as of early May, including suspected cases, by far the worst official toll yet in Europe, according to official data published on Tuesday. The Office for National Statistics said it recorded 34,978 COVID-19 related deaths as of May 1 in England and Wales.

Adding previously released data from Scotland and Northern Ireland, the toll stood at 38,289 as of May 3, according to Reuters calculations. While different ways of counting make comparisons with other countries difficult, the figure confirmed Britain was among those hit worst by a pandemic that has killed more than 285,000 worldwide.

Ministers dislike comparisons of the headline death toll, saying that excess mortality - the number of deaths from all causes that exceed the average for the time of year - is more meaningful because it is internationally comparable. The figures on that front painted a grim picture, albeit improving slowly.

The ONS said it recorded 17,953 deaths from all causes during the week ending May 1. While a decrease for the second week running, this was 8,012 more than average for the time of year.

