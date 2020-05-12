Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 15:36 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Easing risks: Eyes wide shut?

Officials from the World Health Organization are urging "extreme vigilance" as countries begin to exit weeks-long lockdowns, warning of the risk of a second wave of infections with a vaccine still a long way off. In particular, it pointed to early studies showing lower-than-expected antibody levels against the disease within the general population, meaning most people remain susceptible.

"It's really important that we hold up examples of countries who are willing to open their eyes and willing to keep their eyes open," Dr Mike Ryan, head of the WHO's emergencies programme, said, citing Germany and South Korea. In contrast, he said other countries, which he did not name, were "trying to drive through this blindly".

Furloughing on notice The UK government is expected on Tuesday to prepare the ground for a winding down of its furloughing programme, currently paying the wages of more than 6 million workers at businesses affected by the coronavirus.

Britain's finance minister, Rishi Sunak, will make a statement on the government's economic package at 1130 GMT - hours after one of his ministerial colleagues told a morning radio show that the programme "can't last for ever". At present, the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme pays employers 80% of the wages of staff who are on temporary leave - local media speculate this could fall to 60%.

Tourist quarantines It's already clear the pandemic has the potential to change the tourism industry in far-reaching if still indefinable ways. One of Europe's top holiday destinations Spain has now ordered a two-week quarantine for all those arriving from abroad.

Incoming travellers will have to remain locked in and will only be allowed to go out for grocery shopping, to visit health centres or in case of "situation of need", an official order published on Tuesday said. The quarantine will be enforced for all travellers coming to Spain between May 15 and May 24 at the very earliest.

Cannes canned "It breaks my heart," said Joseph Morpelli, leading member of the so-called 'stepladder gang' of ardent autograph hunters and amateur paparazzi, as he stood across the street from the venue of the cancelled Cannes Film Festival on Monday.

Usually a hive of activity, the location where Morpelli and his fellow diehard fans could get a glimpse of celebrities walking down the red carpet is now deserted, as the film festival due to start on Tuesday has been called off. It was only the third time in its history that the festival has failed to take place. The two previous occasions were the outbreak of World War Two and 1968, when France was rocked by violent anti-establishment protests. (Compiled by Karishma Singh and Mark John; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Diamond League announces new calendar after London cancelled

The Diamond League announced a revamped calendar of athletics meetings after the London event on July 4-5 was canceled on Tuesday due to the coronavirus outbreak, with the first event now provisionally set for Monaco in August.The league sa...

Newborns among 13 dead in Kabul hospital attack; 24 killed in funeral bombing

Gunmen attacked a hospital in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Tuesday where the international humanitarian organisation Doctors Without Borders runs a maternity clinic, killing 13 people, including two newborn babies, officials said.In a sepa...

Watchdog reports record number of anti-Semitic incidents in U.S. last year

Jews in the United States suffered the largest number of anti-Semitic incidents last year since the Anti-Defamation League began collecting records 40 years ago, the racism watchdog said on Tuesday.The 2,107 anti-Semitic incidents recorded ...

`Future is uncertain but happy to be back in Chhtattisgarh'

He does not know what lies in future, but Narendra Sahu is happy because he is returning home after being stuck in Hyderabad since lockdown was imposed in March. Sahu was among migrant labourers who were ferried to Chhattisgarh by a Shramik...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020