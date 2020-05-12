IGAD Secretariat donates PPEs worth Ksh. 2.5M to Kenya to fight COVID-19
They were handed over to Health CAS, Dr Rashid Aman & Marsabit Governor Mahamud Ali by IGAD secretariat Coordinator Dr. Fatuma Adan.Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 12-05-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 16:21 IST
The IGAD Secretariat has donated basic Personal Protective Equipments worth Ksh. 2.5M to Ministry of Health, Kenya for Moyale Border point. They were handed over to Health CAS, Dr Rashid Aman & Marsabit Governor Mahamud Ali by IGAD secretariat Coordinator Dr. Fatuma Adan.
(With Inputs from APO)
