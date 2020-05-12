Fauci to warn nation against premature reopening

The government's leading infectious disease expert says he intends to warn the nation Tuesday that "needless suffering and death" will result from a rushed reopening of the economy. Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will appear before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pension committee at a hearing assessing reopening plans.

In an email to the New York Times, Fauci said his major message will concern the danger of trying to open the country. "If we skip over the checkpoints in the guidelines to 'Open America Again,' then we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks throughout the country," Fauci wrote. "This will not only result in needless suffering and death, but would actually set us back on our quest to return to normal." This puts Fauci at odds with President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly urged governors to lift business closings and stay-at-home orders.