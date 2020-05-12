Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ethiopia's only ventilator expert races to train others as virus spreads

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 12-05-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 17:32 IST
Ethiopia's only ventilator expert races to train others as virus spreads
Representative Image Image Credit: : Wikimedia commons

As the coronavirus epidemic gains a foothold in Ethiopia, Habtamu Kehali's skills in operating a ventilator may, for increasing numbers of patients, mean the difference between life and death. As the country's only respiratory therapist, Kehali is rushing to train others to run the machines used to keep severely ill COVID-19 patients breathing.

"We only have few patients who are under intensive (coronavirus) care but if the number is going to increase there is a risk that we might see mismanagement of ventilators," he told Reuters. "The patient might be exposed to side-effects such as infection and die."

Ethiopia has 250 confirmed cases of the disease, a tally that has almost doubled over the past eight days, with five fatalities. The World Health Organisation says around 5% of COVID-19 infections are severe enough to require intensive care and mechanical ventilation.

Health Minister Lia Tadesse told Reuters that Ethiopia had 435 ventilators and planned to buy more, and that around 800 health professionals could operate them. However, Habtamu said only very few had the necessary specialist skills. Ethiopia had only 12 students on the country's first course for the entry-level qualification of respiratory technician being supervised by him, he added.

Dr Jannicke Mellin-Olsen, president of the London-based World Federation of Societies of Anaesthesiologists, said doctors and nurses could easily give oxygen to patients using masks or nasal tubes. But sedating and intubating them - putting tubes into their windpipes to push air from a ventilator into their lungs - was far trickier, "particularly for COVID patients because they have so many pathological changes in their lungs," she told Reuters.

"This is advanced and specialised medicine - you can easily risk doing more harm than good." Habtamu has toured Ethiopian hospitals to review their preparedness for operating ventilators and, since the end of March, put 78 other health workers through two days of training, condensed from an original one-week course.

"We can see that there is a significant gap in the clinical application of these machines ...We are trying to narrow that gap." he said. His trainees can now serve as support staff, but could not operate ventilators with full confidence on their own, he said, and coronavirus-related travel restrictions mean health workers from outside the capital Addis Ababa can no longer attend training.

"The training is not sufficient and we often get this feedback," he said. "But we don't have time."

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

PM approves ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to next of kin of 16 migrants run over by goods train near Aurangabad: Order.

PM approves ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to next of kin of 16 migrants run over by goods train near Aurangabad Order....

Bar Council seeks regular court sittings from June

With the easing of COVID-19 induced lockdown regulations,the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has sought regular court sittings from June saying advocates are unable to present their case effectively through video conferencing. In a...

Elderly man killed by son in Muzaffarnagar

A 70-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by his son in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday, police said. Maherban was sleeping at his house in Nawla village, when his 35-year-old son Rihan allegedly attacked him with a h...

COVID-19: HC asks BMC to furnish details about PPE kits

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to respond to a PIL seeking PPE kits for frontline health workers and limiting the use of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 treatment. A bench of Chief Justice D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020