Lebanon to go into 4-day closure to prevent virus spread

Lebanon to go into 4-day closure to prevent virus spreadReuters | Beirut | Updated: 12-05-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 17:56 IST
Lebanon's government agreed on a "full closure" of the country for four days, the presidency said as the cabinet met on Tuesday to try to ward off the second wave of coronavirus infections.
The closure starts on Wednesday night.
Authorities have warned of a resurgence in recent days as the number of cases jumped to its highest point in more than a month after the government eased some lockdown restrictions.
- READ MORE ON:
- Lebanon