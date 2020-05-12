UK coronavirus-era welfare claims jump to 2.5 million

The British government received 2.5 million claims for welfare payments between March 16 and May 5 via its "Universal Credit" benefits system, it said on Tuesday. Universal Credit benefits are paid to people in work as well as those who have lost their jobs.

March 16 was the date the government first began asking Britons to avoid unnecessary travel and social contact, work from home if possible, and isolate for 14 days if they had coronavirus symptoms. "Whilst there is still an increase in volumes compared to normal business, these are now beginning to fall," the government said.