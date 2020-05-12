Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women, migrants, minorities to suffer most in Latin America as coronavirus rages -UN agency

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 23:21 IST
Women, migrants, minorities to suffer most in Latin America as coronavirus rages -UN agency

The coronavirus pandemic will make a bad economic situation worse for women, indigenous people, migrants and people of African descent in Latin America, a region already plagued by deep-rooted inequality, a United Nations agency said in a report issued on Tuesday.

Unequal access to potable water, sanitation, healthcare and housing could also mean higher rates of infection and death among these higher-risk populations, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) said in the report. Women are in a "particularly vulnerable situation," the report said, because their work is more often informal, with few guarantees, leaving them more exposed to the risk of unemployment.

Domestic workers in Latin America, who account for 11.4% of employed women in the region, will be especially hard hit by the virus and economic downturn, with limited access to an already tenuous social safety net in many countries. Many domestic workers are migrants, or of indigenous or African descent, compounding the discrimination, the agency said.

Women are also most likely to be saddled with the responsibilities that come with quarantine and the closure of schools, increasing stress at home and the potential for domestic violence. "The burden of unpaid domestic work assumed by women, adolescents and girls, as well as cases of violence against them, are significantly increased," the agency warned.

Although the UN report focused partly on women, data from around the world has shown that men are dying at a higher rate than women from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Latin America has more than 369,000 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and more than 20,000 deaths from COVID-19, according to a Reuters count based on official data.

The region's economies are set to contract by a record 5.3% in 2020, unleashing the worst social and economic crisis in decades, the agency said in a prior report in April. The crisis is expected to exacerbate festering social and labor discrimination suffered by the indigenous and African-American populations, who already face greater wage gaps compared to other groups, ECLAC said.

"Likewise, discrimination and racism hinder the effective access of indigenous and Afro-descendant people to health services," the report said.

TRENDING

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Multilateral solutions to ease COVID-19 pandemic needed for achieving SDGs

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Verstappen tips Sainz over Ricciardo for Vettel's seat

Red Bulls Max Verstappen reckons Spaniard Carlos Sainz is more likely to replace Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari next year than Daniel Ricciardo. Ferrari announced on Tuesday that four times world champion Vettel would be leaving them at the en...

Adityanath hails Rs 20 lakh cr economic package announced by PM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modis announcement of an economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore, saying it will help labourers, farmers and industries to come out of the crisis created ...

Counterfeit masks reaching frontline health workers in US

On a day when COVID-19 cases soared, healthcare supplies were scarce and an anguished doctor warned he was being sent to war without bullets, a cargo plane landed at the Los Angeles International Airport, supposedly loaded with the ammo doc...

Special to assume starting role with Excel Esports

Mid laner Joran Special Scheffer has been elevated to a starting role on Excel Esports League of Legends Championship roster, the British organization announced Tuesday. Special, a 22-year-old Dutchman, propelled Excel Esports academy team,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020