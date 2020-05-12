Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bulgaria to end state of emergency, but some restrictions remain

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 12-05-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 23:23 IST
Bulgaria to end state of emergency, but some restrictions remain

Bulgaria will end its state of emergency on Wednesday, though some restrictions will remain in place and the government will be able to declare an emergency once again if the COVID-19 outbreak escalates, parliament has decided. Under the new bill approved by lawmakers on Tuesday, the health minister will still be able to place infected people under quarantine and impose penalties on those who fail to observe them.

The Balkan country declared the state of emergency on March 13 to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, imposing travel bans, prohibiting socialising in public spaces and closing schools, restaurants and bars. The government will gradually reopen cinemas, museums and other recreational venues, but they will be subject to restrictions that support social distancing.

It is also allowing the re-opening of outdoor bars and outdoor restaurants, guest houses and small hotels. They would all have to comply with required sanitary measures. Lawmakers, eager to support the hard-hit tourism sector, voted to allow state subsidies for tour operators who bring foreign holidaymakers to the country's resorts with charter flights. They also required operators of Black Sea beaches to cut the cost of umbrellas and sunbeds.

Bulgaria, which has a population of nearly 7 million, has confirmed 2,023 cases of COVID-19 and 94 deaths.

TRENDING

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Multilateral solutions to ease COVID-19 pandemic needed for achieving SDGs

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Verstappen tips Sainz over Ricciardo for Vettel's seat

Red Bulls Max Verstappen reckons Spaniard Carlos Sainz is more likely to replace Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari next year than Daniel Ricciardo. Ferrari announced on Tuesday that four times world champion Vettel would be leaving them at the en...

Adityanath hails Rs 20 lakh cr economic package announced by PM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modis announcement of an economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore, saying it will help labourers, farmers and industries to come out of the crisis created ...

Counterfeit masks reaching frontline health workers in US

On a day when COVID-19 cases soared, healthcare supplies were scarce and an anguished doctor warned he was being sent to war without bullets, a cargo plane landed at the Los Angeles International Airport, supposedly loaded with the ammo doc...

Special to assume starting role with Excel Esports

Mid laner Joran Special Scheffer has been elevated to a starting role on Excel Esports League of Legends Championship roster, the British organization announced Tuesday. Special, a 22-year-old Dutchman, propelled Excel Esports academy team,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020