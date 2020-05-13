Lesotho records first case of COVID-19 - health ministry

Lesotho records first case of COVID-19 - health ministryReuters | Maseru | Updated: 13-05-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 17:01 IST
Lesotho recorded its first case of COVID-19 on Thursday, the health ministry said. In a statement, the ministry said it had conducted 81 tests for COVID-19 from travelers from South Africa and Saudi Arabia, of which one was positive.
The kingdom, nestled in a South African mountain range, had so far been spared the coronavirus that has affected other countries in southern Africa.
