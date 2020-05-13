Left Menu
COVID: Use of IEC, technology for guiding cornerstone to support Bhagalpur city

BSCL supported the launch of the mobile app - “Mera Bhagalpur” and used it to create awareness, provide important information at a single point and engage people to keep their morale high during this pandemic period.

BSCL has effectively leveraged the power of Radio and FM Channel to reach out to the population and ensure that the right messages are disseminated. Image Credit: Twitter(@Atayeshe)

Bhagalpur Smart City Limited has been supporting the city administration in combating COVID 19 using various initiatives. The key initiatives taken up by BSCL include use of technology for spreading awareness; innovative IEC measures for sharing experience during lock-down periods; establishment of shelters for vulnerable population and distribution of supplies and food and other protection measures such as sanitizer preparation and distribution, mask and gloves distribution, disinfection tunnel and so on.

Use of IEC and technology for guiding and spreading awareness has been the cornerstone for BSCLs support to the city in the fight against COVID.

BSCL supported the launch of the mobile app - "Mera Bhagalpur" and used it to create awareness, provide important information at a single point and engage people to keep their morale high during this pandemic period. "Mera Bhagalpur" Mobile App has the following features:

Daily City Updates regarding COVID 19.

Do's and Don'ts - to fight with COVID 19.

Important Announcement by Government departments.

List of Doctors.

Emergency Numbers of all Government departments.

List of Volunteers

Quick Contact.

BSCL Channel.

BSCL has effectively leveraged the power of Radio and FM Channel to reach out to the population and ensure that the right messages are disseminated. The CEO of BSCL has been leading this effort and speaking to the citizens through FM Channel regarding how to fight with COVID 19. In addition, continuous outreach using voice message through FM Channel, e-Rikshaw and social media campaign through, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, have helped city administration keep things in control and avoid panic among citizens.

"Lockdown Ke Panney" is another such innovative IEC initiative taken by the BSCL and its dynamic leadership. BSCL Launched a storytelling series with a tag line "Lockdown Ke Panney", for sharing a new story which is based on various experiences of lockdown period. Every story has a positive message which is helping the citizen to keep their morale high, introspect and explore his/her hidden talents, appreciation of sacrifices done by homemakers/housewives for family motivates them to connect with nature, improves bonding with family and understanding of Rich Indian Culture.

BSCL supported with the distribution of food and created food distribution centres across the city. Due to ongoing National lockdown, many urban poor and BPL families faced difficulties to buy groceries for daily uses and needed immediate help. Most of these families were daily wagers. BSCL supported with the creation and running of 4 food distribution centres across the identified area in Municipal Corporation Bhagalpur. Further, to support the homeless population in the city, the Municipal Corporation Bhagalpur established 10 shelters and provided food and lodging to the homeless population free of cost.

Further, BSCL has taken initiative to support the production of hand sanitizer and got the same distributed to Government departments, Corona Warriors and Residents. The Bhagalpur Municipal Corporation and BSCL mobilized manpower and machinery to tackle the challenge of availability of gloves and masks. In this regards, BSCL distributed masks and hand gloves to Government departments, Corona Warriors and Residents.

To ensure that disinfection initiative was scaled up especially at vulnerable public spaces, BSCL manufactured & install disinfection tunnel at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, Mayaganj to sanitize all the health workers, incoming patients and citizens.

