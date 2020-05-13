Left Menu
Development News Edition

Going viral: Coronavirus computer game teaches children social distancing

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 19:53 IST
Going viral: Coronavirus computer game teaches children social distancing

By Emma Batha LONDON, May 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A university professor has launched a computer game called "Can You Save the World?" to help children understand how social distancing can save lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

Richard Wiseman said he came up with the idea for what is thought to be the world's first COVID-19 computer game after going for a walk during lockdown in Britain and finding it "felt like a computer game" as he dodged pedestrians and cyclists. Wiseman, a professor of psychology at the University of Hertfordshire, said research showed that games which encourage positive social behaviour can influence people's actions in the real world.

"It's a fun way of getting quite a scary message across," said Wiseman, who created the game, which has already gone viral, with designer Martin Jacob. "There's quite a lot of research showing that if you get people - kids in particular - to behave in certain ways in video games it really does transfer to real life."

The creators, who are now looking at developing an app, say governments, schools and health authorities could use the game to encourage social distancing - a key measure to keep the virus in check as countries emerge from lockdown. "It seems to me probably more effective than some of the scary announcements we're getting because it gets in under the radar, particularly with kids," said Wiseman.

Players control an avatar through an increasingly busy street and "save lives" by avoiding pedestrians, cyclists and people sneezing - all of whom are surrounded by exclusion zones. They can also collect masks and drop them off for health workers to save extra lives.

The aim is to save as many lives as possible. As the game progresses, the score starts accelerating to demonstrate that by protecting yourself you are protecting many others. TOILET ROLLS

Wiseman, who is also a member of Britain's Inner Magic Circle of top magicians, said about 15,000 people had played the game since its launch on Friday. Although conceived for children, adults are also playing and posting pictures on Twitter.

"It has gone viral. It feels like it has chimed with people," said Wiseman. "It's a way of talking about these things with kids without it being all doom and gloom." The game has humourous touches with players also able to scoop up groceries including toilet rolls, which were in short supply at the start of lockdown as shoppers stripped supermarket shelves.

"If you're lucky enough to come across a toilet roll then you whiz through the game for a while at super speed," Wiseman said. "Toilet rolls are very rare – just like real life." If a player bumps into someone, they lose points. Too many collisions get them "confined" and the game ends.

The highest possible score is 7 billion lives saved - about the size of the world population. The top score so far is 2 billion, but Wiseman confesses he is a long way off.

"For me it's about 1,000 - I'm ridiculously bad at my own game."

TRENDING

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Union coach Fischer leaves team camp ahead of Bayern game

Union Berlin will finish preparing for their Bundesliga season restart at home to leaders Bayern Munich on Sunday without head coach Urs Fischer after he unexpectedly left the team camp on Wednesday, the club said. The Swiss had to leave th...

ACMA welcome economic measures announced by FM Sitharaman for MSMEs

Auto components manufacturers body ACMA on Wednesday welcomed the measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying it will give a boost to MSME sector, which has been under severe stress due to the lockdown. The Automotive ...

Court suspends part of Slovakia's phone-tracking law to fight virus spread

Slovakias Constitutional Court on Wednesday suspended parts of a new law allowing state authorities to access data collected by telecommunications operators as part of plans to track contacts of people infected with the coronavirus. Parliam...

Prepared detailed plan for senior men, women team's competitions ahead of Olympics: Hockey India

Hockey India on Wednesday said it has drawn up a list of competitions both for the senior men and womens teams in the run-up to next years Tokyo Olympics. The detailed plan involves playing a number of matches against top teams in the world...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020