U.S. to tell doctors to report cases of COVID-19 inflammatory syndrome in kids

U.S. to tell doctors to report cases of COVID-19 inflammatory syndrome in kidsReuters | Chicago | Updated: 13-05-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 20:20 IST
U.S. health officials plan to alert doctors to report cases of a rare inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID-19 in children to their state and local health departments, a spokesman for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.
The alert will be released on Wednesday or Thursday, the spokesman said.
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention