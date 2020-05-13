COVID-19 cases in Pune district now 3,232; death toll 175

With 98 new coronavirus positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, the number of COVID-19 patients in Pune district of Maharashtra grew to 3,232, a health official said on Wednesday. The death toll reached 175 with seven succumbing to the infection on Wednesday, the official said.

"Of the new 98 cases, 85 were reported in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, which now has 2,810 patients. Four of the new cases were found in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad, where the COVID-19 count now stands at 177," he said. The number of cases in rural, civil hospital and Pune Cantonment Board area increased by nine, taking the number to 245 in these areas, the official added.

As many as 175 patients were discharged in the district from different hospitals on Wednesday after completion of the isolation period. With this, the number of COVID-19 patients that have been discharged so far grew to 1,533, he said..