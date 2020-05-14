Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP CM asks pvt hospitals, nursing homes to start non-COVID services

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-05-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 12:34 IST
UP CM asks pvt hospitals, nursing homes to start non-COVID services

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the doctors of private hospitals and nursing homes in the state to provide non-COVID health services in coordination with the administrations of their respective districts, officials said on Thursday. The chief minister directed the health department to give immediate permission to private hospitals and nursing homes that are following the coronavirus protocol to start operations and all medical activities. In a video conference with members of the Indian Medical Association on Wednesday night, he stressed that before starting the emergency and other services all medical institutions should provide training to their staff on how to safeguard themselves from the novel virus. There should also be availability of PPT kits, N95 masks, sanitizers and other such essential equipment in private hospitals, Adityanath said. He said all registered hospitals and nursing homes under the Ayushman Bharat policy should be provided PPT kits at subsidised rates and directed the Principal Secretary, Medical Health, to extend the registration of such hospitals for six months, officials said.

He directed that private hospitals need to necessarily check community spread and ensure proper screening of those reaching for emergency services and immediately inform the district administration in case of any COVID-19 positive case. Besides, he also instructed that private hospitals be sanitized twice in 24 hours and doctors and other staff be regularly tested.  "The Indian Medical Association is contributing in this fight against coronavirus. We would be able to win this fight better with the help of private doctors. It is necessary to provide better and qualitative medical services to people," the chief minister said. "The people have acknowledged and respected the contribution of doctors, paramedics, nurses and other staff in this fight against coronavirus," he said.

There are 26 coronavirus testing labs functioning in the state and efforts are on to increase this number. The state government is trying to bring the best technology available to fight coronavirus, the chief minister added. Asking private hospitals, nursing homes and others to run emergency services as per the guidelines of the state government, Adityanath called for taking all precautions to check infection and maintain social distancing. The CM said private hospitals and nursing homes have a major role in providing medical facilities to the people and that they need to implement corona protocol and ensure that the patients suffering from other diseases do not have to suffer, the officials said.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

UN: Address mental health needs amid pandemic

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging governments, civil society and health authorities to urgently address mental health needs arising from the coronavirus pandemic, warning that psychological suffering is increasingH...

Temperature checks, masks the new normal for air travel, says Dubai airport CEO

Temperature screening and face masks will become common sights at airports to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus but physical distancing could make flying more expensive, the head of Dubai airport said. Around the world, governments...

China says it will step up testing to prevent COVID-19 rebound

China said on Thursday it will step up COVID-19 testing and screening to prevent a rebound of the coronavirus epidemic that has killed more than 4,600 in its mainland territories.National Health Commission spokeswoman Song Shuli made the re...

Panda dolls kick pandemic blues for Thai diners

Cant bear to eat aloneOne restaurant in Thailand is ensuring it meets new social distancing guidelines, and providing lonely diners a bit of company, by seating stuffed pandas at its tables. Thailand earlier this month relaxed some restrict...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020