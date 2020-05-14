Left Menu
In highest single-day spike Delhi's COVID-19 cases jump by 472 to 8,470; death toll 115

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 15:12 IST
Delhi on Thursday recorded the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases, with 472 fresh infections taking its tally to 8,470 and the death toll in the national capital rose to 115, the health department said. Delhi's previous highest spike of 448 cases was recorded on May 7.

On Wednesday, the total number of cases in the national capital stood at 7,998, including 106 deaths. With 472 fresh infections, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi climbed to 8,470 on Thursday, according to a health department bulletin.

The death toll due to coronavirus infection has risen to 115, the bulletin said. The cumulative toll is as per the case sheets received from hospitals, and after being audited by the death committee, it added.

Facing criticism for "under-reporting" COVID-19 deaths, the Delhi government had on Sunday issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for hospitals and other health facilities in the city on reporting fatalities due to coronavirus. Of the total number of deceased patients, 59 were aged 60 and above, accounting for over 51 per cent of the fatalities, the bulletin said.

Thirty-four of them were aged between 50-59 and 22 were below 50 years of age, it said. As many as 3,045 patients have recovered so far, while there are 5,310 active cases, the Delhi health department said.

A total of 1,19,736 COVID-19 tests have been conducted till date, it said. The total number of COVID-19 patients under home isolation stands at 1,123, it said.

According to the health department bulletin, out of the total 8,470 cases recorded so far, at least 1,607 are admitted to various hospitals like LNJP Hospital, RML Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) and AIIMS Jhajjhar. While 145 of the patients are in ICU, 21 on ventilators, it said.

The number of containment zones in Delhi has gone down to 78..

