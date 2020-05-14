Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Empty stands will force Leipzig's Nagelsmann to mind his language

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-05-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 16:30 IST
Soccer-Empty stands will force Leipzig's Nagelsmann to mind his language
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann will have to pick his words carefully when he coaches his players in front of empty stands and hundreds of millions of television viewers as the Bundesliga becomes the first major league to restart on Saturday. Nagelsmann's team host Freiburg and only 300 staff and officials will be in and around the stadium as the league resumes after a two-month stoppage amid a tight health framework to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection.

Players, who have been isolated for the past days, will not be allowed to shake hands or celebrate in groups while also having to refrain from spitting. Nagelsmann's usually vocal coaching will also be audible across the globe due to a lack of background noise.

"The microphones are on, the volume in the stadium will be different," Nagelsmann said in a video news conference on Thursday. "And I will be better heard than before. I will try to behave in a socially acceptable way in the box and things I usually say maybe say them in a lower voice or even not at all."

The 32-year-old, the youngest ever Bundesliga coach, also does not know how goal celebrations will look, with players told to keep their distance as part of safety measures. "The players no doubt will have thought of something. But we first must score the goals and then we can think about the celebrations," Nagelsmann said.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Porsches, popcorn and social distancing at Dubai drive-in cinema

Movie-goers in Dubai frustrated by the closure of cinemas during the coronavirus pandemic will soon be able to watch films from the comfort of their own car at a new drive-in cinema created on the roof of one of the worlds largest shopping ...

Cong leader urges K'taka CM to permit Muslims to pray at mosques on Eid-ul-Fitr

Senior Congress leader C MIbrahim has requested the Karnataka government to allowMuslims in the state to offer prayers at ldgah maidanground or mosques on the occasion of Eid-ul Fitr, later thismonth, with all precautionary measures in view...

Poland to extend school closures until June 26

Poland will close schools until the end of the school year on June 26, a deputy education minister said on Thursday, as part of its efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to Polish state news agency PAP.In recent wee...

Govt relaxing lockdown to make people lives comfortable: Raj health minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Thursday said that necessary relaxations in the coronavirus-driven lockdown in the state are being given to make to peoples lives comfortable. He said the lockdown rules are being relaxed keeping in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020