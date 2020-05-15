Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Senator Burr steps aside as committee chair as FBI probes stock trades

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2020 00:07 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 00:01 IST
U.S. Senator Burr steps aside as committee chair as FBI probes stock trades

U.S. Senator Richard Burr will step aside as chairman of the powerful Senate Intelligence Committee after the FBI seized his mobile telephone in a major escalation of a probe of his stock trades before the downturn sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Burr contacted him on Thursday morning to inform of his decision to step aside temporarily during the investigation.

"We agreed that this decision would be in the best interests of the committee and will be effective at the end of the day tomorrow," McConnell said in a statement. Burr has denied wrongdoing and said he relied solely on news reports to guide decisions on stock sales, amid reports he and other senators sold shares after private briefings on the risks of the coronavirus crisis.

He told reporters at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday he decided to step aside because he did not want the investigation to distract the intelligence committee from its work. "I thought this was the best thing to do," Burr said.

Known for bipartisanship, the Senate panel is about to release an extensive report led by Burr on Russia's involvement in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. U.S. intelligence determined that Moscow sought to meddle in the campaign to boost the Trump candidacy. Moscow denies such actions. Trump dismisses the allegations as a hoax.

The Republican senator turned over his phone to Federal Bureau of Investigation agents after they served a search warrant at his Washington home. The warrant marked a significant step-up in the investigation of Burr's stock sales in mid-February, when he and other lawmakers were getting regular briefings on the coronavirus outbreak and President Donald Trump and some of his political allies were downplaying the threat to the public.

Trump said he did not know anything about Burr's decision and had not discussed Burr's situation with anyone at the Department of Justice. "I know nothing about it... That's too bad," he told reporters.

'HIGHEST LEVELS' AT JUSTICE The Democratic Party in Burr's home state of North Carolina said he should resign from the Senate. Burr, 64, had already said he would not run for a fourth six-year Senate term in 2022.

A senior Justice Department official said the FBI did not conduct a raid but paid a visit to Burr's home to collect his cellphone. Approval of the warrant - a significant development because it was served on a sitting senator - was obtained at the "highest levels" of the Justice Department, the official said. Reuters could not immediately learn precisely when the search warrant was executed. The warrant was first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

The Intelligence Committee chairmanship is one of the most important positions in the Senate, approving the president's nominees to lead the country's spy agencies and conducting oversight of their operations. It was not immediately clear who would take over as chairman. The three senators next in line for seniority on the Republican-led panel - Jim Risch, Marco Rubio, and Susan Collins - all chair other committees.

The Senate's Republican leadership will decide who will take the position. Other senators whose stock trades have been scrutinized have denied trading on coronavirus information. Republican Senator Kelly Loffler has strongly denied wrongdoing in connection with her sales of millions of dollars in shares in the weeks after lawmakers were first briefed on the virus.

Senator Dianne Feinstein, an intelligence committee Democrat, has turned over documents to the FBI about stock trades by her husband, a spokesman for Feinstein said on Thursday.

TRENDING

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

Standard Chartered donates USD11,8 million to provide COVID-19 relief in Africa

Costa Rica lawmakers criticize efforts to delay gay marriage

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Italian sports boss sees 99% chance of Serie A restart in June

The head of Italys Olympic committee CONI believes there is a 99 chance that the government will allow the Serie A soccer league to resume on June 13, he said on Thursday.However, CONI president Giovanni Malago said he could not predict whe...

Ukrainian surrogate babies bound for U.S., Europe stranded by virus lockdown

Lying in rows of cots in a small hotel on the outskirts of Kiev, 51 babies born to surrogate mothers are stranded in Ukraine as the coronavirus lockdown is preventing parents from the United States, Europe and elsewhere from collecting them...

U.S. accuses Chinese-born researcher at Cleveland Clinic of ties to Chinese spying

A Chinese-born former employee of the Cleveland clinic was arrested on fraud charges related to 3.6 million in federal grants, the FBI said on Thursday, the latest move in a U.S. crackdown on alleged attempts by China to steal American scie...

U.N. gathering of world leaders unlikely to be 'business as usual'

The United Nations is looking at different ways to hold its 75th annual gathering of world leaders - traditionally held in New York City - because were not going to have business as usual in September, a U.N. spokesman said on Thursday.New ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020