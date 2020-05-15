German coronavirus reproduction rate remains below critical threshold

The reproduction rate for the coronavirus in Germany remained below the key threshold of 1 according to both the conventional calculation method and a new, less volatile measure, the Robert Koch Institute for disease control said on Thursday. The daily measure that it has been using - the so-called 'R' number - was 0.75, down from 0.81 reported on Wednesday.

This figure includes spikes caused by individual hotspots and rise to over 1 at the weekend as a result of an outbreak of the coronavirus at slaughterhouses in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia that caused alarm. The Institute for the first time published a new 7-day figure of 0.88, calculated using a method which it says is a more accurate reflection of the trend.

A value of below 1 means that one infected person passes the virus on to fewer than one other person. The R factor has been used by the government as a benchmark in the lockdown and subsequent easing in Germany. However, the Robert Koch Institute has in recent days said that this alone is not a decisive measure and the number of daily new infections is also crucial.