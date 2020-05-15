Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's outback territory toasts its first pub beer after virus shutdown

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 15-05-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 12:32 IST
Australia's outback territory toasts its first pub beer after virus shutdown
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The chief minister of Australia's outback Northern Territory was one of the first people in the country to pour a beer in public in weeks as the region's pubs opened their doors on Friday after an almost two-month coronavirus shutdown.

"I think I've earned one and I think a lot of Territorians out there have earned a beer as well," Michael Gunner told reporters as he pulled a beer behind the bar of the Cavenagh Hotel in Darwin just as the clock struck midday, the official reopening hour. "It's been 53 days and I think you've all deserved that beer," said Gunner, who earlier this week bragged of a truck convoy carrying 175,000 liters of beer up the long highway north in preparation for the big day.

Publicans re-hired staff who were laid off when the country went into lockdown in March and set up extra seats for an expected rush to watering holes in the territory made famous by the movie "Crocodile Dundee". Australia is following a three-step plan out of social distancing measures, but each state and territory is moving at its own pace.

The sparsely populated Northern Territory, which has had fewer than 30 COVID-19 cases and no deaths among its 250,000 residents, was the first to fully reopen bars and pubs, albeit with restrictions including a two-hour time limit for patrons who must be seated at spaced-out tables. The NT News, a daily newspaper known for its irreverence, ran a live blog on the territory's "historic day" and poked fun at the rest of the country with the front-page headline "Screw you we're having a brew".

At the Berry Spring Tavern, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) southwest of Darwin, owner Ian Sloan raced to finish a kitchen renovation and set up extra furniture in the car park so he would not have to turn anybody away. "It's quite restrictive but at least it's the first stage and people can see light at the end of the tunnel," Sloan told Reuters by telephone.

Sloan planned to enforce the two-hour time limit by issuing color-coded wristbands when patrons entered, and comply with a rule that everyone who drinks must eat by putting on a free barbecue. Those rules are in place until June 5. Sloan said he planned to take back some of the 22 staff he let go in March when the federal government ordered the closure of non-essential public spaces but was cautious given the closure of state and national borders.

"If there's not going to be tourists around this year, hopefully, Territorians get out there and have a look around in their own backyard," he said.

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Southwest monsoon over Kerala to be delayed by 4 days, predicts IMD

The India Meteorological Department IMD on Friday predicted that the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala this year is likely to be delayed slightly. The monsoon, this year, is expected to hit the state by June 5, four days after its norm...

Philippines' coronavirus infections top 12,000, deaths pass 800 mark

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the Philippines has passed the 12,000 mark, and more than 800 people have now died, the health ministry said on Friday.In a bulletin, the ministry reported 16 more coronavirus deaths, bringing the to...

Virus-hit German economy suffers worst contraction since 2009

The German economy contracted by 2.2 in the first quarter, its steepest three-month slump since the 2009 financial crisis as shops and factories were shut in March to contain the spread of the coronavirus, preliminary data showed on Friday....

Mobiles can be potential carrier of coronavirus in healthcare institutions:doctors

A group of doctors from AIIMS, Raipur have recommended restrictions on use of mobile phones in healthcare institutions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, warning that such devices can be a potential carrier of the virus and lead to infection among...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020