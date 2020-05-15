Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 15:31 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Entering the Baltic Travel Bubble

The Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia opened their borders to each other at the stroke of midnight on Friday, creating Europe's first "travel bubble". The idea is that neighbouring countries with similar results in tackling the pandemic allow free movement between them. New Zealand and Australia discussed a similar "Trans-Tasman bubble" earlier this month, but have not yet set a date for its start.

"The Baltic Travel Bubble is an opportunity for businesses to reopen, and a glimmer of hope for the people that life is getting back to normal," Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis said. Full border-free movement within Europe is unlikely to resume until next month at the earliest. Queues in the airport ...

Anyone worried about the difficulty of maintaining social distancing when travel does begin again, has good reason, judging by the queues at Jakarta's airport on Thursday. Photographs posted on social media days after the partial resumption of operations showed passengers queuing cheek by jowl in snaking lines to enter the airport and crowding inside it.

State airport operator Angkasa Pura said lines had thinned by afternoon and efforts were underway to ensure physical distancing. Travellers are required to provide a clean bill of health, and a letter from their employer stating the purpose of travel to be able to board an airplane. ...and the office

Not removing your face mask even indoors, casual dress codes and awkwardness over accepting handshakes are characterising the new normal as financial professionals start returning to the office in Hong Kong. But above all there are the queues, as social distancing affects everything from taking the lift to grabbing a coffee.

"It's refreshing to come back to the office, but with so many restrictions, I now wouldn't mind working from home once in a while," said one of a group of bankers who gave up on a team coffee and returned to the office after waiting for a table. In Wuhan, more testing times

Residents stood in pouring rain on Thursday in queues of more than an hour to be tested for the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the global pandemic began last year. State media reported the city of 11 million tested over 3 million residents since April, and will now focus its testing efforts on the rest, prioritising those who have not been tested before, people living in residential compounds that had previous cases of the virus, as well as old or densely populated estates.

Wuhan has conducted 1.79 million tests from April 1 to May 13, according to Reuters calculations based on daily reports published by the city's health commission. (Compiled by Karishma Singh and Mark John)

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Nepal reports 9 new cases; total infections goes upto 258: Health Ministry

Nepal on Friday reported nine fresh cases of COVID-19, mostly from a district adjacent to the Indo-Nepal border, taking the total number of infections to 258, the health ministry said. Nepal, which currently is under a nationwide lockdown t...

94-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 in Maharashtra

A 94-year-old woman was discharged from the Miraj Hospital in Sangli on Thursday after she completely recovered from COVID-19. The nonagenarian is a resident of Kameri village. Doctors and nurses at the hospital applauded the woman while sh...

U.S. extends temporary general license for Huawei

The U.S. Department of Commerce on Friday announced that it was extending the Temporary General License that allows certain transactions with Huawei Technologies Co Ltd for another 90 days.The license allows certain transactions despite Hua...

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Changes made on set, Michael Grays’ possible portrayal as a villain

Peaky Blinders, one of the most popular shows on Netflix has not yet confirmed its release date of Season 6. But fans are hoping that it would be present on the screens by the end of 2020. Read further to get the latest updates on the immin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020