Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Pregnant woman tests positive for COVID-19 in Morena

PTI | Morena | Updated: 15-05-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 16:04 IST
MP: Pregnant woman tests positive for COVID-19 in Morena

A pregnant woman, who had travelled from Gujarat to her village in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, tested positive for COVID-19, a health official said on Friday. The woman, who is seven months pregnant, had travelled from Ahmedabad to Loki village with her husband on May 11, and had undergone thermal screening on her arrival, chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr R C Bandil said.

The couple reached the village after undergoing thermal screening at Ambah Hospital, but the medical team had not found any symptoms at that time, he said. However, on May 12, the woman's condition deteriorated due to heavy bleeding, following which she was taken to a hospital in Gwalior, where she tested positive for COVID-19, Bandil said.

A team from the health department has reached the village to collect swab samples from the woman's family and has begun contact tracing, he added..

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck 57 km west-northwest of Tonopah in Nevada on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.The quake was at a depth of 7.6 km, it added. ...

Nepal reports 9 new cases; total infections goes upto 258: Health Ministry

Nepal on Friday reported nine fresh cases of COVID-19, mostly from a district adjacent to the Indo-Nepal border, taking the total number of infections to 258, the health ministry said. Nepal, which currently is under a nationwide lockdown t...

94-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 in Maharashtra

A 94-year-old woman was discharged from the Miraj Hospital in Sangli on Thursday after she completely recovered from COVID-19. The nonagenarian is a resident of Kameri village. Doctors and nurses at the hospital applauded the woman while sh...

U.S. extends temporary general license for Huawei

The U.S. Department of Commerce on Friday announced that it was extending the Temporary General License that allows certain transactions with Huawei Technologies Co Ltd for another 90 days.The license allows certain transactions despite Hua...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020