Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr Sandile Buthelezi appointed as Director-General of Health Depart

A seasoned expert in health governance, policy and programme management, Dr Buthelezi is set to steer the ship at the department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 15-05-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 16:06 IST
Dr Sandile Buthelezi appointed as Director-General of Health Depart
While at SANAC, Buthelezi drove the implementation of the National Strategic Plan – a roadmap towards a future where HIV and TB are no longer plagues to the lives of South Africans. Image Credit: ANI

The Department of Health has announced the appointment of Dr Sandile Buthelezi as its Director-General.

A seasoned expert in health governance, policy and programme management, Dr Buthelezi is set to steer the ship at the department.

The department announced Dr Buthelezi as its incoming Director-General on Friday.

With more than 15 years in the field, Dr Buthelezi promises to bring a wealth of knowledge to the National Department of Health at a crucial epoch in the trajectory of South Africa's health system.

Dr Buthelezi currently holds the reins as the chief executive of the South African National Aids Council – a position he has held since September 2017.

While at SANAC, Buthelezi drove the implementation of the National Strategic Plan – a roadmap towards a future where HIV and TB are no longer plagues to the lives of South Africans.

He has also worked to secure billions in grants from the Global Fund to assist South Africa's fight against HIV.

Trained as a medical doctor at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Dr Buthelezi cut his teeth at the Edendale Hospital in Pietermaritzburg, before climbing the ranks and being appointed the Director of HIV in the province's Health Department.

In 2010, Dr Buthelezi began serving as South Africa's Country Director for the International Center for AIDS Care and Treatment Programs (ICAP) at Columbia University. He then worked as a Senior Technical Lead for the Department of International Development funded SARRAH (South Africa's Revitalised Response to HIV) programme.

With the country fighting the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic, Buthelezi said lessons learnt from dealing with HIV in South Africa, specifically when it comes to community-based testing, screening and testing are coming in handy.

"The experience I've gained in and out of the public sector has made me a much more moulded person to work with a team of people to move forward with critically focusing on the National Health Insurance.

"With a visionary Health Minister like Dr Zweli Mkhize and the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa, I believe we are in safe hands. We all want to contribute to quality healthcare services for all South Africans. We are all together in this, and for all of us, it should be all hands on deck," Dr Buthelezi said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck 57 km west-northwest of Tonopah in Nevada on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.The quake was at a depth of 7.6 km, it added. ...

Nepal reports 9 new cases; total infections goes upto 258: Health Ministry

Nepal on Friday reported nine fresh cases of COVID-19, mostly from a district adjacent to the Indo-Nepal border, taking the total number of infections to 258, the health ministry said. Nepal, which currently is under a nationwide lockdown t...

94-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 in Maharashtra

A 94-year-old woman was discharged from the Miraj Hospital in Sangli on Thursday after she completely recovered from COVID-19. The nonagenarian is a resident of Kameri village. Doctors and nurses at the hospital applauded the woman while sh...

U.S. extends temporary general license for Huawei

The U.S. Department of Commerce on Friday announced that it was extending the Temporary General License that allows certain transactions with Huawei Technologies Co Ltd for another 90 days.The license allows certain transactions despite Hua...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020