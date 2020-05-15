Zambia reopens border with Tanzania after COVID-19 closure - sources

Zambia reopens border with Tanzania after COVID-19 closure - sourcesReuters | Lusaka | Updated: 15-05-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 18:06 IST
Zambia reopened its Nakonde border with Tanzania on Friday after a five-day closure of the key transit point for copper and cobalt exports and fuel imports, three sources told Reuters.
President Edgar Lungu had shut the border on Sunday after the town of Nakonde recorded 76 cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, the highest number registered by Africa's No. 2 copper producer in a day.
"We have trucks that have already crossed," a logistics official said, adding that they had not yet seen an official confirmation from the provincial government. Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone did not immediately reply to Reuters' requests for comment.
- READ MORE ON:
- Zambia
- Edgar Lungu
- Tanzania
- Africa
ALSO READ
Zambia to get 145 million dollars from lenders to fight coronavirus
Zambia gets $145 million from lenders for coronavirus fight
FEATURE-Climate-smart cassava gets new use in Zambia: hand sanitiser
Zambia reopens border with Tanzania to cargo after COVID-19 closure
Zambia reopens border with Tanzania to cargo after COVID-19 closure