Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. health secretary expresses confidence in Abbott's fast COVID-19 test

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 19:57 IST
U.S. health secretary expresses confidence in Abbott's fast COVID-19 test

A top Trump administration official said on Friday the government still has confidence in Abbott Laboratories’ speedy coronavirus test, which is used at the White House but which regulators have warned could deliver inaccurate results.

"We got 15 adverse event reports ... and so we, at the FDA and the manufacturer, are going to be studying and tracing those down," Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told Fox Business Network. "We've got to get to the bottom of it, but we still have confidence in the test or we wouldn't have it on the market."

The Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday early data about the Abbott ID Now test suggested it could produce potentially inaccurate results, particularly by failing to detect people who have the illness.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Kant stresses on keeping fatality rate low, recovery rate high in fight against coronavirus

The key to winning the battle against coronavirus pandemic is to dedicate efforts to keep the fatality rate low and improve the recovery rate, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Friday. The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients has improved...

Lava to shift operations from China to India, invest Rs 800 cr in 5 yrs

Homegrown mobile devices maker Lava International on Friday said it is shifting its China operations to India following recent policy announcements by the government. The company plans to invest Rs 800 crore over the next five years to sc...

Cong slams Goa govt over surge in COVID-19 cases; seeks Guv's intervention 'to make management effective'

Congress on Friday lambasted Chief Minister Pramod Sawant as the state recorded new cases of coronavirus after a gap of more than a month, alleging that the Goa government has turned out to be defective on all fronts and the Cabinet has not...

Health Ministry issues additional guidelines for rational use of PPE kits

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW has issued additional guidelines on the rational use of personal protective equipment PPE kits, which use settings approach for health functionaries working in the non-COVID-19 areas. The gu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020