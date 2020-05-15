U.S. health secretary expresses confidence in Abbott's fast COVID-19 test

U.S. health secretary expresses confidence in Abbott's fast COVID-19 testReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 19:57 IST
A top Trump administration official said on Friday the government still has confidence in Abbott Laboratories’ speedy coronavirus test, which is used at the White House but which regulators have warned could deliver inaccurate results.
"We got 15 adverse event reports ... and so we, at the FDA and the manufacturer, are going to be studying and tracing those down," Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told Fox Business Network. "We've got to get to the bottom of it, but we still have confidence in the test or we wouldn't have it on the market."
The Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday early data about the Abbott ID Now test suggested it could produce potentially inaccurate results, particularly by failing to detect people who have the illness.
- READ MORE ON:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Trump
- Alex Azar
- White House
- FDA
- Fox Business Network
ALSO READ
Trump has shown true leadership during pandemic: Top campaign official
Trump says he won't extend social distancing guidelines
Grim count: US virus toll passes Trump's 60,000 marker
COVID-19: Trump says 'much better days' ahead as 35 US states release formal reopening plans
Trump has shown true leadership during pandemic: Top campaign official