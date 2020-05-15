Two more die of COVID-19 in Haryana, 36 fresh cases reported

An elderly woman and a teenager died due to COVID-19 in Haryana on Friday, while 36 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the state, officials said. A 70-year-old woman, who had tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, succumbed to the disease in Sonipat, which is among the four worst-affected districts in the National Capital Region.

The second fatality has been reported from Faridabad. A 17-year-old girl from the district died due to COVID-19, the officials said. Both the patients were stated to be having comorbidities, they said.

With this, the death toll due to coronavirus rose to 13 in the state. Of the 36 fresh COVID-19 cases, 12 are from Sonipat and nine each from Gurgaon and Faridabad, two each from Panchkula and Kaithal, and one each from Rohtak and Nuh, according to the state’s health department bulletin.

The cumulative infections in the state now stand at 854, it said. There are 377 active cases, while 464 have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. A total of 72,326 people have been tested in Haryana for coronavirus. Out of these, samples of over 66,687 have been found negative while reports of 4,785 are awaited, the bulletin said.

Of the total 854 coronavirus cases in the state, 64 are from other states and 24 are foreign nationals. Thirteen Italian tourists were discharged, while one elderly woman died last month. The other 10 foreign nationals found positive for the dreaded virus are from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia, the bulletin said.