Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Virgin Atlantic won't resume flights until August if UK introduces quarantine -source

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 21:03 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Virgin Atlantic won't resume flights until August if UK introduces quarantine -source

Virgin Atlantic will not be able to resume passenger flights until August at the earliest if Britain introduces a 14-day quarantine for travellers, according to a source at the airline. The carrier is battling to stay afloat after grounding passenger flights amid the coronavirus pandemic and the source said it is trying for a private-only deal to secure its future, with around a dozen private equity and other firms expressing serious interest.

The introduction of a quarantine on travel into the UK would add further pressure on its finances. "If the quarantine is in place, the earliest is August. If there's no quarantine, you could see, maybe, July," the source told Reuters.

British government ministers have said they plan a quarantine for most international travellers in the coming weeks, though they have provided few details. Many airlines have warned that the quarantine policy will further hurt a sector which is already facing its biggest ever challenge, and there is increasing exasperation that as the government outlines its plan for lifting Britain's lockdown, there is no clear plan for aviation.

Willie Walsh, the boss of British Airways owner IAG , said this week that the quarantine plans and comments from the government were hindering the prospect of any travel recovery. The quarantine policy would leave Virgin Atlantic unable to fill planes, the source said, meaning that a resumption of flights would burn cash at a point when the airline is trying to preserve it.

The British-based airline said last week that it would lay off almost a third of its workforce due to the slump in air travel caused by the pandemic. The source said the airline also planned to defer delivery of aircraft on order. Virgin Atlantic is seeking hundreds of millions of pounds in support from shareholders through working capital facilities and deferment or alleviation of payments that are due. It is also in discussion with creditors and the British government.

The source said that a dozen institutions had expressed serious private sector interest in a deal and they included investment firms Cerberus Capital Management, Centerbridge, Greybull, Apollo and Davidson Kempner. Representatives at Apollo and Centerbridge declined to comment while officials at the other firms did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

There airline is also examining the possibility of a public-private partnership for the airline, where the government provides 500 million pounds ($606 million) in guarantees but may not ever need to hand over any cash, the source said. Founder Richard Branson, whose Virgin Group owns 51% of Virgin Atlantic alongside U.S. airline Delta with 49%, said in April the airline will only survive the impact of COVID-19 if it gets government support.

Britain has said that airlines need to exhaust private avenues of investment before individual support for companies is considered, and that airlines can access government support schemes for businesses more generally. However, Virgin Atlantic does not have a credit rating, so it is unable to access the COVID Coroporate Financing Facility, which has been used by easyJet to help withstand the downturn.

The source said the airline was aiming to defer the delivery of aircraft it has on order over the next five years. Virgin Atlantic has six Airbus A350s on order that are yet to be delivered, as well as 14 A330neos which are due for arrival from 2021. ($1 = 0.8248 pounds)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

AIFF President Praful Patel interacts with national teams

All India Football Federation AIFF President Praful Patel on Friday suggested the Under-17 women World Cup squad members to inspire each other and also asked the national teams to stay patient as the players wait for action to begin. Patel ...

UK COVID-19 reproduction rate rises to 0.7-1.0

The reproduction rate of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom is now somewhere between 0.7 and 1.0, government scientific advisers said on Friday.Last week Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the rate was 0.5 to 0.9. The government has said ...

Haryana records 854 total COVID-19 positive cases

Haryana Health Department on Friday confirmed that the state has so far recorded a total of 854 coronavirus positive cases. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Haryana stands at 854, including 377 active cases, 464 recovereddisch...

Gujarat's COVID-19 count reaches 9,932

As many as 340 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 9,932, according to the state Health Department. Out of 9,932 total cases, 4,035 have been cureddischarged ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020