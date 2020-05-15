Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dutch dog, three cats infected with coronavirus -minister

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 21:50 IST
Dutch dog, three cats infected with coronavirus -minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A dog and three cats in the Netherlands have been infected with the new coronavirus, authorities said on Friday, the first confirmed cases involving house pets in the country.

The dog was believed to have been infected by its owner, Agriculture Minister Carola Schouten said. "It's important that owners of house pets follow this advice: patients with COVID-19 should as a precaution avoid contact with their animals," Schouten said in a letter to parliament. "Sick animals belonging to people with COVID-19 should be kept inside as much as possible."

Other animal infections with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, have been occasionally reported around the world during the current pandemic. The Netherlands' National Institute for Health says the risk of an animal infecting humans is very small.

Last month a number of minks on a farm in the south of the Netherlands were found to have been infected with the coronavirus. Schouten said 11 cats that lived near the farm were tested and three found to have developed antibodies to the virus, showing they had had it. None tested positive for a live infection.

The dog was described as an 8-year-old American bulldog whose owner had COVID-19. The dog was put down on April 30 due to severe breathing problems, and a blood sample showed that it had developed antibodies to the virus. "That means that the dog had experienced an infection" of the new coronavirus, the letter said. However, it had not been confirmed whether the dog's breathing problems resulted from COVID-19 or another ailment.

In February a dog in Hong Kong whose owner had the coronavirus tested "weakly positive" for the virus.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Bundesliga's return a good news for world of football: Dani Carvajal

Real Madrids Dani Carvajal feels that the resumption of Bundesliga is good news for the world of football and hopes that the league set an example for other countries. Its good news for sport and the world of football. Were all excited to s...

Rihanna soars temperature even during quarantine

Singer-songwriter Rihanna is soaring the temperature even in quarantine at home.The 32-year-old pop superstar shared an Instagram video of a recent night during quarantine on Thursday local time, where the singer is seen prepping dinner, po...

Special train carrying 496 people arrive in Bhubaneswar from New Delhi

A special train carrying 496 people from New Delhi arrived in Bhubaneswar on Friday, officials said. Altogether 1,503 people boarded the train in New Delhi and the rest of the passengers got down at Bokaro, Jamshedpur, Hijli Kharagpur, an E...

Soccer-FIFA to choose 2023 women's World Cup hosts on June 25

The hosts for the 2023 womens World Cup will be chosen at an online meeting of the FIFA Council on June 25, the global soccer body said on Friday. FIFA will choose between Brazil, Colombia, Japan and a joint bid from Australia and New Zeala...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020