Following is a summary of current health news briefs. CDC reports 1,412,121 coronavirus cases, 85,990 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 1,412,121 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 27,191 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 2,043 to 85,990. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on May 14, compared with its count a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/2SGLijD) FDA approves Bristol-Myers combo therapy for lung cancer

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Bristol Myers Squibb Co's combination therapy for previously untreated patients with a form of lung cancer, a much-needed boost as the company battles the dominance of Merck's Keytruda. The combination of Bristol's treatments, Opdivo and Yervoy, is approved for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer, the FDA said. Keenly-watched COVID-19 vaccine 'won't be expensive', developer says

A keenly-watched COVID-19 vaccine will be priced to allow as wide as possible access to it, if it proves successful, and will be made at huge scale to keep costs down and supply up, said the Oxford University professor co-leading its development. Adrian Hill, director of Oxford's Jenner Institute, which has teamed up with the drugmaker AstraZeneca to develop the vaccine, said ensuring wide distribution and low cost have been central to the project from the start. Trump says U.S. working with other countries on coronavirus vaccine

President Donald Trump said on Friday the U.S. government was working with other countries to develop, quickly, a vaccine to prevent infection by the coronavirus while also preparing for its distribution once one is ready. At an event in the White House Rose Garden, in which many administration officials wore masks but the president did not, Trump expressed his hope that a vaccine would be in place before the end of the year, and said his administration would mobilize its forces to get a vaccine distributed. Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 620 to 173,772: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 620 to 173,772, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday. The reported death toll rose by 57 to 7,881, the tally showed. China reports eight new COVID-19 cases, up from four a day earlier

Mainland China reported eight new confirmed COVID-19 cases for May 15, up from four the previous day, the National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement on Saturday. Six of the eight confirmed cases are so-called imported infections, while two are locally transmitted in northeastern Jilin Province. Gilead to end coronavirus drug trials, adding to access worry: researchers

Gilead Sciences Inc's two clinical studies of its potential coronavirus treatment remdesivir will wind down by the end of May, closing off a path of patient access to the antiviral medication, according to U.S. researchers involved in the studies. The drug was given emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on May 1, but hospitals are concerned about access. Mexico reports fresh one-day coronavirus record of 2,409 new cases: health ministry

Mexico's health ministry on Friday confirmed 290 additional coronavirus deaths and 2,437 new infections in a fresh one-day record rise in cases since the start of the pandemic. The new infections brought confirmed coronavirus cases to 45,032 and 4,767 deaths in total, according to the official tally. UK researchers test dogs' ability to sniff out COVID-19

Dogs' ability to sniff out whether people are infected with COVID-19 will be put to the test by British researchers, in a bid to develop a fast, non-invasive means of detecting the disease. Britain's government said on Saturday it had given 500,000 pounds ($606,000) towards the research, which will be conducted by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, Durham University and a British charity, Medical Detection Dogs. Trump administration to restore partial funding to World Health Organization: Fox News

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is set to restore partial funding to the World Health Organization, Fox News reported late on Friday, citing a draft letter. The Trump administration will "agree to pay up to what China pays in assessed contributions" to the WHO, Fox News reported, quoting from the letter.