Goa's COVID-19 cases come down to 10 after man tests negative

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-05-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 14:36 IST
The number of coronavirus cases in Goa came down to 10 on Saturday, after one of the COVID-19 patients tested negative in the final test, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said. Eight COVID-19 cases were detected in Goa earlier this week, while three more persons had tested positive during the rapid tests conducted on Friday evening, he said.

"During the final test conducted on the trio, two were found infected with coronavirus. However, the third one tested negative. The test was conducted at the virology lab of Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near here," Rane said. The minister said that seven residents of Vasco city in South Goa had left on April 21 to deliver barges at Gangapur near Kolkata, a green zone.

After reaching Gangapur on May 3, they were taken to some other place in a boat there. "They reached Goa at 10.30 am on Friday from Mollem check post (South Goa) in one vehicle," he said, adding that they were taken for testing at a district hospital in South Goa.

"Three tested positive during the rapid testing, while other four were taken for institutional quarantine," Rane had said this morning. Goa was declared green zone on May 1. However, the fresh cases began surfacing in the state after May 13.

