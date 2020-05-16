Health News Roundup: Russia reports 9,200 new coronavirus infections; Qatar's latest coronavirus cases take total above 30,000 and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Europe sees two deaths, multiple cases of COVID-linked syndrome in children

A new life-threatening inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID-19 has affected 230 children in Europe and killed two so far this year, a regional health body said on Friday, as medics worldwide were told to be on alert. The Swedish-based European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a risk report that two children had succumbed to the condition: one in Britain and one in France.

Thailand extends ban on incoming international flights until end June

Thailand on Saturday extended a ban on international passenger flights until the end of June, the country's aviation regulator said, as new cases in the country dwindle. The Civil Aviation Authority's ban extends a previous order that was set to run until the end of May.

Malaysia reports 17 new coronavirus cases with one new death

Malaysian reported 17 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the cumulative total to 6,872. Health authorities there reported one new death, with total fatalities at 113.

Russia reports 9,200 new coronavirus infections

Russia reported 9,200 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, down from 10,598 new cases reported the previous day. Russia's coronavirus taskforce said the overall number of cases nationwide stood at 272,043. It added that 119 people had died over the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll from the virus to 2,537.

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Several countries around the world began gradual easing of the coronavirus-led restrictions even as they grapple with the economic fallout from the pandemic. The city where the pandemic began, Wuhan in China, revved up its mass testing campaign.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

Qatar's latest coronavirus cases take total above 30,000

Qatar reported on Saturday another 1,547 cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the country's total number of confirmed infections to more than 30,000. With a population of about 2.7 million people, the energy-rich Gulf state has one of the world's highest per capita number of confirmed cases.

Indonesia reports 529 new coronavirus cases, 13 new deaths

Indonesia reported 529 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 17,025. Indonesia also reported 13 new deaths, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 1,089, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto told an online news conference.

China's Wuhan conducted 113,609 COVID-19 tests on May 15: officials

The city of Wuhan, the original epicentre of the new coronavirus outbreak in China, conducted 113,609 nucleic acid tests on May 15, the local health authority said on Saturday. Wuhan has launched a city-wide testing campaign after confirming last weekend its first cluster of COVID-19 infections since its release from a virtual lockdown on April 8 to contain the spread of the pathogen.

Spain reports 102 coronavirus deaths overnight, lowest in eight weeks

Spain's overnight death toll from the coronavirus was 102 on Saturday, the health ministry said, marking the lowest 24-hour rise since mid March. The cumulative death toll rose to 27,563, while the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 230,698 on Saturday from 230,183 on Friday, the ministry said.

Crowds at Wuhan clinics fear coronavirus testing could rekindle disease

As Wuhan, the Chinese city where the COVID-19 pandemic began, revs up a massive testing campaign, some residents crowding the test centres expressed concern on Saturday that the very act of getting tested could expose them to the coronavirus. Safety has become a hot topic on social media groups among the 11 million residents of Wuhan, people told Reuters as they converged on open-air test sites at clinics and other facilities. Many said, though, that they support the voluntary campaign.