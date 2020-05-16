Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police use tear gas on Polish protestors demanding businesses reopen

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 16-05-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 23:17 IST
Police use tear gas on Polish protestors demanding businesses reopen
Hundreds of protestors gathered in Warsaw's Old Town in the early afternoon, carrying signs saying "Work and bread" and "It will be normal again." Image Credit: Wikimedia

Police in Warsaw used tear gas on Saturday against protestors demanding the government act faster to allow businesses to reopen following a coronavirus shutdown. Hundreds of protestors gathered in Warsaw's Old Town in the early afternoon, carrying signs saying "Work and bread" and "It will be normal again."

Poland has been steadily loosening coronavirus restrictions in recent weeks in an effort to cushion the economy. Hair salons and restaurants are expected to reopen with new safety measures in place on Monday. But the protestors, who have gathered in Warsaw repeatedly in recent weeks, say restrictions need to be lifted further in order for them to sustain their livelihoods.

Police blocked the planned march, saying in a statement published on Twitter that public gatherings are still banned under government restrictions. "Unfortunately we are dealing with cases of aggression towards police. Due to the attacks on civil servants, we used methods of direct confrontation such as physical force and (tear) gas," the Warsaw police said in a tweet.

Jacek Bury, a senator and member of Poland's main opposition grouping, the Civic Coalition, said he was detained by police during the protest and that they used force against him. As a senator, Bury would have immunity from being prosecuted for taking part in the protest and breaking coronavirus restrictions.

The police said on Twitter that they did not detain anyone who held state immunity, arguing the senator had entered a police vehicle himself and refused to leave it. Borys Budka, the head of the Civic Coalition, said on Twitter that he expected the interior minister and the head of Warsaw's police service to explain the use of force during Saturday's protest.

The organizers of the protest were not immediately available for comment. The government has said that some restrictions need to remain in place for some time still, to ensure public safety and prevent the virus spread from accelerating.

Poland has confirmed 18,257 cases of coronavirus and 915 deaths.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Nets GC's Rando receives 1-year ban from NBA 2K League

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Auraiya incident raises question why govt not facilitating migrant labourers' journey home: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the government over the accident in Uttar Pradeshs Auraiya in which 24 migrant labourers were killed, saying it has again raised the question as to why the government is not faci...

Spraying disinfectants can be 'harmful', says WHO

Spraying disinfectant on the streets, as practised in some countries, does not eliminate the new coronavirus and even poses a health risk, the World Health Organization WHO warned on Saturday. In a document on cleaning and disinfecting surf...

4 DU professors write to Prez Kovind against varsity's open book online exam decision

Four Delhi University DU professors have written to President Ram Nath Kovind against the varsitys arbitrary decision to hold exams through open-book mode online if the COVID-19 situation doesnt normalise. In the letter, the professors said...

WRAPUP 2-Soccer-Dortmund explode into action as Bundesliga restarts with no fans

Borussia Dortmund provided much-needed fireworks with a 4-0 demolition of bitter rivals Schalke 04 on Saturday after the German league restarted in front of empty stands after a suspension of over two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020