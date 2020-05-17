Left Menu
Development News Edition

Esports-Wehrlein goes top with second virtual Formula E win in a row

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-05-2020 00:15 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 00:07 IST
Esports-Wehrlein goes top with second virtual Formula E win in a row
BMW I Andretti driver Guenther won the first two races of the series but collected a drive-through penalty for a jump start on Saturday's Hong Kong layout and then hit the wall and was eliminated without points. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Germany's Pascal Wehrlein took his second successive virtual Formula E to win for Mahindra on Saturday to replace compatriot Maximilian Guenther in the overall lead of the Race at Home Challenge. The esports series features the regular race drivers competing on simulators from their homes and aims to provide some action for fans of the all-electric championship, with racing on hold in real life due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BMW I Andretti driver Guenther won the first two races of the series but collected a drive-through penalty for a jump start on Saturday's Hong Kong layout and then hit the wall and was eliminated without points. Swiss driver Edoardo Mortara, winner of the real Hong Kong ePrix for Venturi last year, started from pole after a simulated wet qualifying on the harbourfront track but made a mistake and finished fifth.

Wehrlein cruised to victory to go six points clear of Guenther with Stoffel Vandoorne finishing second for Mercedes and Jaguar's James Calado third. "Today was a bit special because of the wet conditions in qualifying that we didn't know about, that was unexpected for everyone," said Wehrlein.

"The race was a bit chaotic at the beginning, my car was actually a bit damaged, the steering was to the left, but I was fast in dry conditions as well and brought it home."

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Nets GC's Rando receives 1-year ban from NBA 2K League

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

MLB plan: No showers, no spitting and social distancing

Major League Baseball will perform thousands of tests for the coronavirus each week and require social distancing among players and staff, according to its road map of how the league can return to play, The Athletic reported on Saturday. Ma...

Auraiya incident raises question why govt not facilitating migrant labourers' journey home: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the government over the accident in Uttar Pradeshs Auraiya in which 24 migrant labourers were killed, saying it has again raised the question as to why the government is not faci...

Spraying disinfectants can be 'harmful', says WHO

Spraying disinfectant on the streets, as practised in some countries, does not eliminate the new coronavirus and even poses a health risk, the World Health Organization WHO warned on Saturday. In a document on cleaning and disinfecting surf...

4 DU professors write to Prez Kovind against varsity's open book online exam decision

Four Delhi University DU professors have written to President Ram Nath Kovind against the varsitys arbitrary decision to hold exams through open-book mode online if the COVID-19 situation doesnt normalise. In the letter, the professors said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020