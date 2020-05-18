Britain still in talks with France over quarantine exemption- minister

Britain still in talks with France over quarantine exemption- ministerReuters | London | Updated: 18-05-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 11:58 IST
Britain is still in talks with France over whether French travelers should be exempt from a requirement for a 14-day quarantine when they arrive in the United Kingdom, culture minister Oliver Dowden said on Monday. "Discussions are ongoing with the French on that," he told Sky News.
The two countries had said earlier this month that Britain would not impose a quarantine on travelers coming from France at this stage but Britain has still not set out the full details.
