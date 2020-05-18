Ryanair CEO: 'idiotic' UK mismanaging coronavirus crisis

Ryanair CEO: 'idiotic' UK mismanaging coronavirus crisisReuters | London | Updated: 18-05-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 12:06 IST
Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O’Leary said the British government had mismanaged its response to the novel coronavirus outbreak for many weeks and its policy on a 14-day quarantine for international travellers was idiotic.
"It is idiotic and it is unimplementable," O’Leary told BBC radio. "This the same government that has... mismanaged the crisis for many weeks."