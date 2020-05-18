Left Menu
Development News Edition

Remdesivir close to EU's initial authorisation as COVID-19 treatment

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 18-05-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 14:05 IST
Remdesivir close to EU's initial authorisation as COVID-19 treatment
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

The head of the European Union's medicines agency Guido Rasi said on Monday an initial authorization for U.S. pharmaceutical company Gilead's remdesivir as a COVID-19 treatment could be granted in the coming days.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has already recommended the compassionate use of remdesivir, which allows a drug to be administered to patients even before it has been fully authorized. "It might be that a conditional market authorization can be issued in the coming days," Rasi told a hearing in the EU Parliament in Brussels.

Apart from remdesivir, Rasi said other possible treatments against COVID-19 that may be available fast are those based on monoclonal antibodies, which can "neutralize" the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) that causes the illness COVID-19.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka to keep 11th anniversary of victory over LTTE low key amidst COVID-19

Sri Lanka will mark the 11th anniversary of its victory over the LTTE with a low key state ceremony on Tuesday, amidst the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Tamil separatist group the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, which led an armed ...

MP: Spiritual leader Dev Prabhakar Shastri dies in Katni

Noted spiritual leader Dev Prabhakar Shastri, popularly called Daddaji, died on Sunday night at Daddadham in Katni in Madhya Pradesh from lung and kidney ailments. He was 82, and is survived by three sons and two daughters.He was undergoing...

Taiwan: Won't press for World Health Assembly participation

Taiwan will not press for participation at the World Health Assembly beginning Monday but will continue to donate medical supplies abroad and protest Chinas two-faced behavior that excludes it from such forums, the islands foreign minister ...

Taiwan says it will not press for WHA participation

Taiwan will not press for participation at the World Health Assembly beginning Monday, but will continue to donate medical supplies abroad and protest Chinas two-faced behavior that excludes it from such forums, the foreign minister said. J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020