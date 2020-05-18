Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irish drone operator bins fast food for medical drops

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 16:30 IST
Irish drone operator bins fast food for medical drops

Ireland's Manna Aero should have been dropping off its first takeaway orders around a Dublin university campus by drone in March but then the coronavirus pandemic shut the country and its pilot programme down.

Within a week, the drone company was testing out an entirely different concept - delivering medication and critical supplies to isolated elderly people whom the Irish government had told to stay home to avoid infection. Manna worked with Ireland's health service operator to try out the system in Moneygall, the small midlands town best known for its ancestral links to former U.S. President Barack Obama, who visited in 2011.

After weeks of flying to and from residents' homes, the local pharmacy and convenience store - located at the Barack Obama Plaza motorway service station - Mana says it has proved the technology works. "We wanted to do something small but meaningful that would be representative of what the future might look like either in an extended lockdown or a repeated lockdown in the future," Manna Aero chief executive and founder Bobby Healy told Reuters.

"Long term, we know that the future is going to have drone delivery. This helps with hearts and minds around how important, how safe and how practical autonomous delivery is going to be while at the same time genuinely helping a small town under really difficult circumstances." Manna, which counts Peter Thiel's Founders Fund, an early Facebook backer, among its investors, will continue the deliveries on a non-commercial basis and could cover around 600 towns of similar size around the country by the end of the year if the government wishes, Healy said.

With one drone capable of making 100 4-kilogramme deliveries a day, that could involve not only the 450 licensed drone pilots in Ireland but also some of the many pilots Ryanair and IAG-owned Aer Lingus have said they plan to let go as a result of the coronavirus disruption. In Moneygall, locals are running a dedicated phone line rather than a mobile phone application so vulnerable residents like Fidelma Gleeson, 70, can order bread and milk, and have her prescription medicines brought to the door.

"Well it means an awful lot to me. I thought I'd never see the day that that would happen, that I wouldn't have to be getting into my car and going into town to collect it," she said. While Mana, which partnered with food delivery giant Just Eat on the postponed university project, hopes ultimately to replace road-based delivery, the COVID-19 project is personal to Healy and Mana's staff of 23.

"My mother is 76 years old. If she was in Moneygall, I have no doubt whatsoever that she would be constantly going up to the shop and putting her life at risk," said Healy, a former chief technology officer at online car hire brokerage CarTrawler. "If we're asking elderly people to do something really difficult, we should do everything we can to make that easy for them."

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

5 more test COVID-19 positive in Himachal Pradesh, total cases rise to 86

Five more people tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 86 in the state, an official said. All the five cases were reported from the states Hamirpur district. Of the ...

PM Modi reviews Cyclone Amphan situation in meeting with MHA, NDMA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting with officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA and the National Disaster Management Authority NDMA to review the arising Cyclone Amphan situation in different parts of ...

Croatia dissolves parliament ahead of election by July 12

Croatian lawmakers dissolved parliament on Monday, following last weeks government proposal, ahead of parliamentary elections due to be held by July 12. President Zoran Milanovic is expected to officially call the parliamentary election thi...

Outbreak at Chinese-owned factory shows challenges of easing India's lockdown

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO suspended operations at a recently re-opened plant in India after workers tested positive for the coronavirus, an official said on Monday, underlining the challenges of easing a near two-month nationwide lockdo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020