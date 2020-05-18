Left Menu
Soccer-UEFA postpones May 27 meeting over Euro 2020 hosting issues

UEFA logo Image Credit: ANI

UEFA has postponed its Executive Committee meeting scheduled for May 27 because of some "open points" regarding the venues for next year's re-scheduled Euro 2020 tournament.

In a statement, European soccer's governing body said the meeting would now take place on June 17. The Euro 2020 championship, due to be staged in 12 cities across the continent, was postponed because of the novel coronavirus pandemic that shut down soccer in March.

UEFA said the change to the meeting was caused by "the existence of some remaining open points regarding a small number of proposed venues for the rearranged UEFA EURO 2020 next year". At the weekend UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin appeared to suggest the number of host cities might be reduced.

"We've had conversations with nine cities and everything is set," Ceferin said in an interview with beIN Sports. "With three cities, we have some issues. So we will discuss further. In principle, we will do it in 12 cities but if not, we are ready to do it in 10, nine or eight."

GLASGOW CONFIRMATION Glasgow on Monday moved to reconfirm its position as a host in the light of media speculation.

"The formal confirmation letter was sent on 14 May to the UEFA EURO 2020 Operations Director, Sharon Burkhalter-Lau, together with all the required accompanying documentation," said a spokesperson for the Local Organising Structure (LOS) Glasgow. "This followed extensive discussions with all relevant stakeholders and partners involved in hosting the tournament in Glasgow since the March 17 postponement decision.

"We look forward to Hampden Park, Glasgow and Scotland as a whole playing a key role as co-hosts of a memorable UEFA EURO 2020 next year." UEFA's May 27 meeting was also expected to discuss its plan to finish the 2019-20 season by August, including the Champions League and Europa League campaigns.

Europe's top soccer leagues were all suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the Bundesliga resumed at the weekend while the Spanish, English and Italian top flights are also hoping to complete their seasons. The French and Dutch top-flight campaigns have been canceled.

"We have an idea but we have to wait for the executive committee of UEFA to confirm the dates," Ceferin said. "I can say that the European season will be finished, if everything is as it is now, in August."

