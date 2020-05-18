Uber to lay off 3,000 workers in second cut this month

Uber to lay off 3,000 workers in second cut this monthReuters | Updated: 18-05-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:56 IST
Uber Technologies Inc said on Monday it would cut about 3,000 jobs, in addition to the 3,700 it had announced earlier this month, as coronavirus-led restrictions sap demand for ride-hailing services.
The company, which is also in talks with GrubHub Inc to reinforce its food delivery business, said it plans to reduce investments in several non-core projects.
