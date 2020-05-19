Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yemen's Saudi-backed government pleads for coronavirus aid

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2020 01:04 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 01:04 IST
Yemen's Saudi-backed government pleads for coronavirus aid

Yemen's Saudi-backed government accused its Houthi foes of covering up a big outbreak of coronavirus in areas they hold and the United Nations warned that the country could suffer a "catastrophic" food security situation due to the pandemic. The Aden-based government also called for urgent global assistance to help Yemen's war-ravaged health sector deal with the coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says the virus is spreading undetected in the country, divided between the government in the south and the Iran-aligned Houthi group based in the north. The conflict between the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthis has already caused what the United Nations describes as the world's largest humanitarian crisis, with about 80% of Yemen's population reliant on aid and millions facing hunger.

The government's coronavirus committee reported two more COVID-19 cases in Shabwa province on Monday, taking total confirmed infections since April 10 to 130 with 20 deaths in nine of Yemen's 21 provinces. The Houthis, who hold most large population centres, have only announced four cases with one death, all in the capital Sanaa.

"Reports on the ground indicate a large number of coronavirus cases in areas under the Houthis' control and hiding this information is completely unacceptable," Minister of Local Administration Abdul Raqib Fath said on Sunday. He urged the WHO and the international community to pressure the Houthis about declaring cases.

The Houthi movement, which ousted the internationally recognised government from Sanaa in late 2014, denies the charges. On Saturday, its health minister announced two more infections and said the ministry was following all suspected cases, without providing a number. The WHO says it has been advising local authorities throughout Yemen, where testing capacity is limited, to report cases in order to secure resources, but that the decision to do so rests with a country's leaders.

Sources had told Reuters that both sides have not fully disclosed the extent of the pandemic in a country already plagued by other diseases. The Aden-based government's health minister said Yemen urgently needed financial assistance and protective gear for health workers in addition to ventilators and test equipment.

Yemen has been mired in violence since the Western-backed coalition intervened in March 2015 against the Houthis, who say they are fighting a corrupt system. The United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said hunger could spread drastically due to the pandemic.

"That situation could be really catastrophic if all the elements of worst case scenarios come to be but let's hope not and the U.N. are working on avoiding that," senior FAO regional official Abdessalam Ould Ahmed told Reuters.

TRENDING

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

Nintendo Switch Lite back in stock at Amazon, GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

UN envoy calls for Russia-US talks to help end Syrian war

The UN special envoy for Syria called Monday for talks between Russia and the United States to help end the more than nine-year-old war, saying the two major powers could play a key role. Geir Pedersens encouragement to Moscow and Washingto...

Trump fired watchdog who was probing Saudi arms sales - lawmakers

President Donald Trump may have fired State Department Inspector General Steve Linick because he was investigating U.S. military sales to Saudi Arabia, Democratic lawmakers said on Monday, although Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he sou...

Hangzhou Spark officially add Architect

The Hangzhou Spark continued their roster adjustments by officially announcing the acquisition of DPS player Minho Architect Park from the San Francisco Shock. Architects arrival follows the retirement of Jun-ki Bazzi Park from the Overwatc...

Iraq faces full local lockdowns as virus cases jump

Iraq will impose a complete lockdown on some areas of the capital, the countrys new health minister said on Monday, amid an uptick in coronavirus cases in recent weeks since curfew hours were relaxed. The new government under Prime Minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020