Trump reveals he is taking hydroxychloroquine as hedge against virus
U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Monday he is taking hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug that he has touted despite medical warnings about its use, as a preventive medicine against the coronavirus.
"I've been taking it for the last week and a half. A pill every day," Trump told reporters. He said he has been having "zero symptoms" from it.
