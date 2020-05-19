Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. solar industry sheds five years of job growth amid the coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2020 04:41 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 04:41 IST
U.S. solar industry sheds five years of job growth amid the coronavirus

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, May 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The United States has shed more than 65,000 solar energy jobs in the coronavirus pandemic, industry leaders said on Monday, reversing five years of job growth in a field aimed at reining in climate change.

The steep losses were mostly among workers unable to install solar energy equipment as businesses have closed and shelter-in-place orders were implemented, said the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), a U.S. trade association. Spending on solar energy has dropped as well due to nationwide job losses and economic uncertainty, it said.

"As we look at our future, and how we want to grow this nation back, investing in those industries that solve the job crisis but also help solve the climate crisis is an important factor to consider," said Abigail Hopper, the head of SEIA. The overall U.S. economy lost more than 20.5 million jobs in April, the steepest plunge in payrolls since the Great Depression.

More than 65,000 solar jobs, most of them solar panel installers and technicians, were lost since the end of February, the SEIA said. The job cuts are projected to result in a workforce 188,000 strong - similar to the industry's size in 2014 - compared with previous forecasts of 302,000 workers.

Job losses were greatest in several states hit hardest by the pandemic, including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Washington. To stimulate economic activity, the Trump administration this month approved a project to build a solar panel field of about 7,100 acres (2,873 hectares) on federal land in Nevada.

It is intended to generate 500 to 700 construction jobs and enough electricity to power 260,000 homes, the U.S. Department of Interior said. But the administration also ended a two-year rent suspension for solar and wind projects operating on federal lands, handing renewable energy companies sizable retroactive bills, power plant owners said on Monday.

The government stopped charging rents at the end of 2018 to review company complaints that the Obama administration had raised them so high as to be uncompetitive with rents on private property. A budget document on the Department of Interior's web site shows it expects to collect $50 million in rent for wind and solar projects on federal land in 2020.

TRENDING

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

China reports 6 new coronavirus cases on May 18 vs 7 a day earlier

China reported six new coronavirus cases for May 18, compared to seven a day earlier, the health authority said on Tuesday. The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that three of the six new cases were imported. The importe...

Mexico posts 2,414 new coronavirus cases, total deaths reach 5,332

Mexico registered 2,414 new cases of the coronavirus and 155 more deaths on Monday, the health ministry said, raising its overall number of infections since Mexico recorded its first cases in late February to 51,633.The country has tallied ...

Australia says it is not in trade war with China

Australia is not in a trade war with China, Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said on Tuesday, a day after China announced import tariffs on Australian barley. No, theres no trade war. In fact, even today, I think you have seen that th...

Australia's Qantas to provide in-flight masks but will not leave seats vacant

Qantas Airways Ltd said on Tuesday it would introduce new measures on board such as providing masks and cleaning wipes to ensure safe travel and give passengers peace of mind during the pandemic but it would not leave middle seats empty. Ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020