Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-New measures being put in place for air travel differ by country

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2020 08:56 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 08:56 IST
FACTBOX-New measures being put in place for air travel differ by country

Governments, airlines and airports around the world are putting in place new measures to help protect travellers and allow for a return to the air during the global coronavirus pandemic. UNITED STATES There are no government-imposed measures in the United States, though all major U.S. airlines require face coverings and several are capping the number of seats sold or leaving middle seats empty. Many airports are also requiring face coverings. Major U.S. airlines have also endorsed temperature checks at airports by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, which so far has implemented safety measures such as increased spacing in security checkpoint queues.

EUROPEAN UNION AND UNITED KINGDOM The European Commission last week proposed airlines and airports require passengers to wear masks, and reorganise check-ins, dropoffs and luggage pickups to avoid crowds. Travellers should keep luggage and movement in the cabin to a minimum. The guidelines are not binding, but they may help form a framework in the bloc as restrictions are lifted. The United Kingdom is observing E.U. trade and travel regulations until the end of 2020. CHINA

The aviation regulator is requiring extra ventilation and sterilisation of airplanes and airports. Passengers are required to fill out an electronic health declaration before boarding and are asked to sit apart from each other onboard if possible. Temperature checks are required for every passenger and workers like cabin crew and security officers are offered protective gear. Passengers need to wear a mask throughout the flight. JAPAN The government has directed airlines to make in-flight announcements about health measures and to distribute health information cards and questionnaires. It has also asked airport staff to wear masks, but they are not mandatory for passengers. There is no requirement to keep the middle seat empty.

SOUTH KOREA The aviation regulator is requiring travellers' temperatures be checked in the airport. Airport authorities ask travellers to stand at least 1 metre (3 ft) apart in line, and are furnished with hand sanitiser. Korean Air Lines Co Ltd is seating passengers as far apart as possible, conducting additional temperature checks on international travellers and requiring all domestic passengers to wear masks, with a few exceptions such as children under 2 years.

QATAR At the airport, staff and passengers are required to pass temperature checks and disinfection procedures, with high contact areas disinfected every 10 to 15 minutes. Qatar Airways is encouraging social distancing on board when possible, especially on flights with lighter loads, and will require passengers to wear masks.

MALAYSIA The government is requiring airlines carry a maximum of half the usual number of passengers on board, with some exceptions on flights between peninsular Malaysia and states in Borneo. At the airport, passengers must remain 1 metre apart from each other for social distancing, including markers in queues. Malaysia Airlines requires passengers to wear masks onboard.

INDONESIA Airlines can only carry half the usual number of passengers as part of government requirements to leave 1 metre between them. Air crew are required to take the temperature of passengers 30 minutes before landing. Passengers must wear masks and fill in a health awareness card.

THAILAND The aviation regulator requires airlines to leave at least one seat empty between passengers, who are required to wear surgical masks onboard. No food and beverages will be served during flights and passengers are not allowed to eat or drink. In an event of emergency, the cabin crew may provide water.

PHILIPPINES The government requires passengers to wear masks upon entering the airport, mandatory temperature checks and for social distancing measures to be observed at queuing points. Security screenings should be done with minimal contact. Passengers need to fill out an electronic health declaration form.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

US charges Iran-based financial services firm for sanctions violations: US Justice Dept

Washington D.C. US, May 19 SputinikANI US authorities charged the founder and CEO of an Iranian-based financial services firm for allegedly enabling the illegal export of software products, the Justice Department said in a statement. Today ...

K'taka makes it mandatory for officials working in essential departments to attend office

Karnataka government has asked its employees deployed in essential departments to present in the office in full strength from Tuesday. The state government has notified all its departments such as Health, Family and Child Welfare department...

Equity gauges in the green, metal and auto stocks gain

Equity benchmark indices rebounded during early hours on Tuesday in line with global cues with metal and auto stocks gaining ground. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 536 points or 1.78 per cent at 30,565 while the Nifty 50 edged high...

COVID-19: Legislation introduced in Congress to bring back US companies from China

An influential US lawmaker has introduced a legislation in Congress to provide incentives to American companies to move back their manufacturing units from China in view of the coronavirus pandemic which has killed over 90,000 people in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020