Left Menu
Development News Edition

At the movies: 'Ben Hur' and 'Wizard of Oz' as Japan reopens

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 19-05-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 10:40 IST
At the movies: 'Ben Hur' and 'Wizard of Oz' as Japan reopens
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The chariots of 1959 epic "Ben Hur" and the yellow brick road of 1939 fantasy "The Wizard of Oz" is back on the big screen in Japan as cinemas begin reopening from the coronavirus crisis with a slate heavy on Hollywood classics.

James Dean starrer "East of Eden" (1955), crime drama "Bonnie and Clyde" (1969) and disaster film "The Towering Inferno" (1974) are among other titles playing, after Japanese chain, Toho Cinemas reopened 10 of its 66 theatres in areas deemed relatively safe from the coronavirus. The unit of Toho Co, which also runs a film studio, is preparing to reopen cinemas in Japan's 39 prefectures where the government has lifted its state of emergency, a company official said on Tuesday.

"We're making arrangements ... We can't say yet when they'll reopen," the official said. Cinemas in Tokyo remain shut.

Toho Cinemas, which had closed all of its theatres as of April 18, has implemented safety measures including keeping every other seat empty and making staff and customers wear masks. Reopening theatres leads to another challenge, however: what films to show after movie studios delayed new releases because of the pandemic?

Toho's reopened theatres mostly offer a mix of old Hollywood, recent Japanese hits and holdovers like Oscar-winning "Parasite" that was in cinemas before the closures, although that mix varied between theatres, its website showed. It's Sendai cinema in northern Japan on Tuesday was screening the American classics mentioned as well as neo-noir sci-fi classic "Blade Runner" (1982), prison drama "The Shawshank Redemption" (1994) and several Japanese films including "Shin Godzilla" (2016).

Its Sun Street Hamakita theatre in central Japan's Shizuoka skewed more towards local films headlined by multiple screenings of Makoto Shinkai's animation megahit "Your Name" (2016) and his follow-up "Weathering With You" (2019). But Sun Street Hamakita was also showing Steven Spielberg's sci-fi classic "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" (1982), romantic drama "An Officer and a Gentleman" (1982) and musical "West Side Story" (1961).

Western "Rio Bravo" (1959), starring John Wayne, was also playing in some theatres. Asked about the selection of films on show, the Toho official simply said: "We're playing films that are popular."

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Lendingkart raises Rs 320 cr equity funding led by FFH, Bertelsmann India Investments

Lendingkart Technologies on Tuesday said it has raised about Rs 320 crore in an equity funding round led by existing investors including Fullerton Financial Holdings Pte Ltd FFH, Bertelsmann India Investments, Sistema Asia Fund and IndiaQuo...

22,000 migrants return to C'garh so far by Shramik spl trains

As many as 22,000 migrant workers have returned to Chhattisgarh from different states by Shramik Special trains till Monday, an official said. The first train as part of the service arrived in the state on May 10.Since then, 22,000 migrant ...

UK announces new post-Brexit global tariff regime

The United Kingdom on Tuesday announced a new post-Brexit tariff regime to replace the European Unions external tariff, maintaining a 10 tariff on cars but cutting levies on tens of billions of dollars of supply chain imports. After decades...

Rocket hits near US embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone

A rocket hit near the US embassy in Baghdad on early Tuesday morning and caused a large explosion, according to the militarys statement cited by CGTN, Chinas state news agency. The rocket was fired from an eastern district of Baghdad and hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020