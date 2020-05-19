Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK jobless claims jump to highest since 1996 as COVID crisis hits

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 12:42 IST
UK jobless claims jump to highest since 1996 as COVID crisis hits

A measure of the number of people claiming unemployment benefits in Britain leapt to its highest level since 1996 in April, the first full month of the government's coronavirus lockdown, data published on Tuesday showed.

The claimant count rose by 856,500 -- the biggest ever month-on-month jump -- to 2.097 million, a 69% increase, the Office for National Statistics said. The surge would have been even sharper without a government programme to pay 80% of the wages of workers put on temporary leave by their employers, who do not count towards the unemployment total.

The ONS said emergency changes to Britain's welfare system meant the claimant count number included more people who were still actually in work than normal, but the scale of the rise in claims showed the hit to the labour market. "While only covering the first weeks of restrictions, our figures show COVID-19 is having a major impact on the labour market," ONS Deputy National Statistician Jonathan Athow said.

A Reuters poll of economists had produced a median forecast for a leap of 676,500 in the claimant count, with forecasts ranging widely from just over 56,000 to as high as 1.5 million. Tej Parikh, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, said the government's wage subsidy scheme was holding off some job losses for now but it was not clear how firms would react when they are required to help fund it from August.

"Many companies will still be in the middle of a cashflow crisis, and will struggle with any cost increases. Government faces an onerous task in winding down the scheme without causing too much pain," he said. VACANCIES SHOW RECORD FALL

Experimental data for jobs in April, based on tax figures, showed the number of people on companies' payrolls fell by 1.6% from March and were 1.2% lower than a year before. Vacancies fell by the most on record in the February-April period, down 170,000 to 637,000, with hospitality job openings falling the most.

Other data published by the ONS served as a reminder of how strong Britain's labour market was going into the COVID-19 crisis. Britain's unemployment rate fell to 3.9% in the January-March period -- covering only one week of the lockdown which began on March 23 -- from 4.0% in the three months to February.

Employment grew by 211,000 in the first three months of the year compared with a forecast for jobs growth of 50,000 in the Reuters poll. But with much of the economy shut down by the government to slow the spread of coronavirus, Britain could be heading for its sharpest economic slump in more than 300 years, the Bank of England has warned.

The country's budget forecasters have warned the unemployment rate could hit 10% in the April-June period, even with millions of workers shielded by the government's scheme to pay their wages while they are temporarily laid off. British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday that 8 million employees were now covered by that scheme and more than 2 million claims had been made under a parallel programme for self-employed workers.

Productivity fell sharply in the first quarter, with output per hour worked down by 1.1% from the final quarter of 2020. Output per worker -- which includes those on furlough -- was down 2.9% compared with a year earlier, the biggest fall since 2009.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Research by Huami Shows Smart Wearable Device Big Data could assist with alerting new trends related to COVID-19

Academic Studies Demonstrated the Smart Wearable Devices Role in Early Alert of Epidemic Outbreaks and Public Health Management. SHENZHEN, China, May 19, 2020 PRNewswire -- In the latest paper titled Learning from Large-Scale Wearable Devic...

Karnataka limps back to normal; buses, autorickshaws resume services

After rigid lockdown for 56 days to contain coronavirus, starting from March 24, Karnataka on Tuesday started limping back to normalcy with autorickshaw, cabs and city buses plying on the roads adhering to the new norms issued by the govern...

German economy to shrink by double-digit percentage range - DIHK

Germanys DIHK chambers of industry and commerce said on Tuesday it expected Europes largest economy to shrink by a double-digit percentage range this year due to the coronavirus crisis, a much more pessimistic view than the governments fore...

Sport-On this day... May 20

ON THIS DAY -- MAY 20 May 20, 1989SOCCER - Liverpools John Aldridge scores in the fourth minute of the FA Cup final against Merseyside rivals Everton at Wembley Stadium in London. Stuart McCall equalised twice for Everton, but Ian Rushs br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020