Left Menu
Development News Edition

Civil Hospital doctors stage protest against inferior quality of masks in Ludhiana

Doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of Civil Hospital on Tuesday staged a protest against the alleged inferior quality of PPE kits and N95 masks provided to them.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 19-05-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 15:57 IST
Civil Hospital doctors stage protest against inferior quality of masks in Ludhiana
Dr Aditya of Civil Hospital in Ludhiana speaking to ANI on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of Civil Hospital on Tuesday staged a protest against the alleged inferior quality of PPE kits and N95 masks provided to them. Doctors have alleged that some of the staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

"We are protesting here because the PPE kits and N95 masks, which have been provided to us, are not of good quality. They have loose-fitting that cannot protect us from the virus. The new mask we have been provided does not virus filter," Dr Aditya told ANI. "We have been provided these masks for ten days and now four of our employees, including three-class four workers and health staff have tested positive for COVID-19 while they were treating a patient," he added.

He said that the staff had written to the higher authority complaining about the quality of masks but they said that these masks have been approved by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). "We had written to the higher authority about the inferior quality of masks and they said that these masks have been approved by DRDO and have stamps on them. We want to know if these stamps are original or not," he further said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Can Imran Khan be made the saviour of Pakistan's Ahmadiyya?, asks MEP

With the decision of the Government of Pakistan to establish a new National Commission for Minorities and the recommendation of Prime Minister Imran Khan to include Ahmadi representatives in its makeup, it is predicted that not much is goin...

EasyJet hit by cyber attack, hackers access 9 mln customers' details

British budget airline easyJet said on Tuesday hackers had accessed the email and travel details of around 9 million customers, and the credit card details of more than 2,000 of them, in a highly sophisticated attack.There is no evidence th...

EU trade pact to support Vietnam's coronavirus recovery - World Bank

A free trade agreement with the European Union set to soon be ratified by Vietnam should boost the Asian nations economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, the World Bank said on Tuesday, while urging faster reforms. Vietnams legislat...

Man Utd urge fans to stay away if matches resume

Manchester United have warned fans to stay away from matches played behind closed doors at Old Trafford if the Premier League restarts amid the coronavirus crisis. Ole Gunnar Solskjaers side are set to resume small group training on Wednesd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020