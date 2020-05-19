Three quarters of Singapore economy will resume operations from June 2 - govt

Singapore will see three-quarters of its economy resume normal operations when curbs to fight the coronavirus are eased from June 2, although the relaxing of measures will likely see a rise in daily cases, its government said on Tuesday.

A third of the workforce will resume on-site operations in sectors that include manufacturing, production, finance, insurance and wholesale trade, and the remainder will work from home, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing told a news conference.

Some schools in the city-state will reopen as part of a phased resumption of most activities, but there will likely be a daily rise in coronavirus cases overall, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said at the same briefing. Singapore reported 451 new cases on Tuesday, taking the total to nearly 28,800. (Reporting Aradhana Aravindan; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Andrew Heavens)