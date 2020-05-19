Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain lifts ban on flights from Italy, but tourism still off cards

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 19-05-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 18:29 IST
Spain lifts ban on flights from Italy, but tourism still off cards
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Spain lifted a ban on direct flights and ships from Italy but retained a block on cruise ships and quarantine for inbound travelers as a survey showed the coronavirus outbreak had also put locals off traveling. A reduced death rate from COVID-19 has encouraged Spain, with the world's fourth-highest number of infections, to begin easing one of Europe's strictest lockdowns.

But the tourism-dependent economy is likely to have to wait until late June to welcome holidaymakers back. Madrid surprised its European partners by introducing a two-week quarantine last week. Flights from Italy had been blocked since March 11.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is preparing to ask parliament to extend until late June a state of emergency which has helped limit infections but also brought unprecedented restrictions on borders and movement, causing huge economic damage. The Bank of Spain forecasts the economy could contract between 9.5%-12.4% in 2020.

The pandemic has become Spaniards' biggest worry, and most of them plan to change habits when they are free to move, according to a poll by the government's Centre for Sociological Studies released on Tuesday. Just 14% of those surveyed said they planned to travel abroad when the lockdown is lifted. Big purchases are on hold - only 4.2% were thinking about buying a new car and 3.4% a house.

Bars and restaurants will have to coax back the 30% of people who said they preferred not to eat outside their homes. While the poll reported 48.4% of Spaniards do not trust the government, it showed 75% want to leave criticism aside for now and back authorities.

At the peak of the outbreak, Spain was losing hundreds of citizens a day as stretched hospitals and care homes struggled to treat patients, but on Monday it reported the lowest overnight death toll in two months, 59, up to a total of 27,709 deaths, with 250,000 cases.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Czech coronavirus cases show biggest rise in 4 weeks, death toll passes 300

The Czech Republic reported on Tuesday its biggest daily rise in new coronavirus cases in four weeks, at a time when it is relaxing most of its restrictions on business and movement.The health ministry, reporting data for Monday, said there...

WHO will continue to lead global fight against pandemic, Tedros vows

The World Health Organization will continue to lead the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic which threatens to tear at the fabric of international cooperation, its chief said on Tuesday. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-ge...

4 migrant labourers killed in separate road accidents in UP

Four migrant labourers were killed in separate road accidents in Uttar Pradeshs Mahoba and Banda districts, police said on Tuesday. As many as 18 others were injured in the two incidents, they said.In Mahoba, three persons were killed and 1...

In Bengal, man swims his way to work to keep family afloat

God save me from drowning, prays 28-year-old Sanjay Pal as he swims his way to his workplace across the river every morning in the absence of boat service amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. Pal, an employee at a jewellery shop in Nadi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020