Left Menu
Development News Edition

Step up COVID-19 testing, tracking; lawmakers criticise UK response

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 18:34 IST
Step up COVID-19 testing, tracking; lawmakers criticise UK response

Britain must step up its testing and tracking to help tackle the coronavirus crisis, lawmakers said on Tuesday, criticising the government for dropping a programme to check for COVID-19 in March and not moving fast enough to build it up.

In a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Greg Clark, chairman of the parliamentary science and technology committee, listed some of their findings, suggesting there was a lack of transparency over scientific advice and decisions on testing. Johnson, who says the government is following scientific advice in its response to the outbreak, has come under fire for being slow on testing, for failing to provide protective equipment and for sacrificing care homes.

His spokesman said ministers had set out that they recognised the need to increase testing capacity and "that is what we have been doing ... and we're now in the position where we can carry out well in excess of 100,000 tests a day". But the committee said in the letter that the government must learn the lessons from the slowness on testing.

"One of the most significant problems of the handling of the pandemic to date in the United Kingdom has been the lack of capacity to test people to determine whether they have COVID-19," Clark wrote in the letter. "Very low numbers of people were being tested well into March, with the number of tests actually falling at a critical time to 1,215 on March 10."

He also said a decision to concentrate testing in a limited number of laboratories and expand it gradually rather than boosting capacity by using other laboratories was "one of the most consequential made during this crisis". For the letter: https://publications.parliament.uk/pa/cm5801/cmselect/cmsctech/correspondence/200518-Chair-to-Prime-Minister-re-COVID-19-pandemic-some-lessons-learned-so-far.pdf

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Czech coronavirus cases show biggest rise in 4 weeks, death toll passes 300

The Czech Republic reported on Tuesday its biggest daily rise in new coronavirus cases in four weeks, at a time when it is relaxing most of its restrictions on business and movement.The health ministry, reporting data for Monday, said there...

WHO will continue to lead global fight against pandemic, Tedros vows

The World Health Organization will continue to lead the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic which threatens to tear at the fabric of international cooperation, its chief said on Tuesday. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-ge...

4 migrant labourers killed in separate road accidents in UP

Four migrant labourers were killed in separate road accidents in Uttar Pradeshs Mahoba and Banda districts, police said on Tuesday. As many as 18 others were injured in the two incidents, they said.In Mahoba, three persons were killed and 1...

In Bengal, man swims his way to work to keep family afloat

God save me from drowning, prays 28-year-old Sanjay Pal as he swims his way to his workplace across the river every morning in the absence of boat service amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. Pal, an employee at a jewellery shop in Nadi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020