Italy's PM says entering next pandemic phase with "cautious optimism"Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 19-05-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 18:44 IST
Italy's prime minister told the World Health Organization on Tuesday that he was cautiously optimistic about the next phase of the pandemic as the country eases coronavirus measures.
"We are entering this phase with cautious optimism and a sense of responsibility," Giuseppe Conte said in a speech to the World Health Assembly, being held virtually. "We know that our struggle is far from being over."
He also said that global health should be a "shared priority" shortly after the assembly adopted an EU resolution on the pandemic.
